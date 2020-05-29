Your Friday Update: Hurricane Preparedness in the Time of Coronavirus, Volunteers Start Returning to Nonprofits, Florida Department of Health Hires Contact Tracers

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After COVID-19, Fla. businesses prepare for hurricane season

Taylor Levesque, WUFT Even though coronavirus is on the mind of many local businesses around the state, hurricane season is on the mind of Guanabana’s Restaurant in Jupiter, Florida. Hurricane season starts Monday. Vice President Jon Sullivan says the restaurant has already started preparing.

“We were able to bring in a crew to prep all of our trees. We do a lot of landscape prep for hurricane season,” Sullivan said. Sullivan says Guanabana’s just recently reopened after being closed for seven weeks. He’s been impressed by the community’s support during this time. “We’re seeing new customers that we haven’t seen before that are coming out supporting, tipping extra. I think the community has been absolutely wonderful,” Sullivan said. Sullivan says small businesses are going through a tough time right now, and advises South Floridians to continue supporting local businesses wherever they can.

Florida universities prepare for hurricane season during pandemic

Anthony Montalto, WUFT

After getting the green light to open this fall, some state universities are planning for the possibility of keeping students and staff safe from two threats: hurricanes and COVID-19. University of Central Florida Emergency Management Director Joseph Thalheimer says flexibility is important in planning. “So hurricane season’s gonna look completely different this year than it had in previous years. We’re working on plans as it relates to how do we do social distancing and things in rideout locations and we hope to have them finalized in the next couple of weeks,” Thalheimer said. Florida State University Emergency Management Director Curtis Sommerhoff says the university would have to keep an eye on the virus when it comes to students going home to ride out the storm. He says it could be a concern if students return to campus from a “hotspot” area. “The university would have to again adjust to what are the current circumstances. Do we, do we have people kind of self quarantine for two weeks before returning? Return and then quarantine for two weeks? Or do we evaluate whether there’s some other screening or testing process,” Sommerhoff said. UCF and Florida State join other universities in planning for hurricanes in a world of social distancing. There have already been two named Atlantic storms this year. Hurricane season officially starts June 1.

Volunteers are returning to nonprofits

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Like many religious and nonprofit groups, Catholic Charities of Central Florida has responded to a rising need for food assistance as more and more people have lost their jobs.

That work depends on donations. It also depends on volunteers — those generous people in the community who give their time in service to others.

90.7’s Joe Byrnes spoke with Gary Tester, the local president of Catholic Charities, about the response of volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

WMFE: So many of our volunteers being older, being senior citizens, and of course they’re hugely helpful, right? In the community, in the church. But they have been advised for health reasons to stay home. Has that had an effect on the ministries that Catholic Charities is involved with that involve a lot of volunteers?

TESTER: I would say that the initial impact was rather significant. We noticed, especially during the first three weeks or so of the safer-at-home order that our volunteer support was drastically cut and that wasn’t just for individuals who were senior citizens, but our volunteer support overall. And that in spite of the fact that demand, the demand on our food ministries increased by almost 450%.

And so we were forced to take staff members and put them into roles that normally volunteers would have played, and that lasted till about three, four weeks ago. We began to see a gradual return of volunteers, but then I would say in the last three weeks, we’ve seen almost an entire reversal. And we have a lot of folks coming out to volunteer now especially supporting the food ministries.

WMFE: Are you finding that the volunteers really get it, that they are taking measures as they’re supposed to?

TESTER: I do, I would, just a personal observation, I would say that I think the adherence, the desire to adhere to the masking and the wearing of gloves was much more significant a few weeks ago than it is now.

I do see people … it’s almost as if they need to be out, they need to be out interacting with other people, and so the masks are on. The masks may be hanging a little bit more loosely than they did before. And I think folks, for the most part, are still adhering to the protocols, but there’s just less tension.

WMFE: I know my volunteer experience working with a nun that she always greeted me every day with a hug. And I imagine that’s not possible now. Is that something lost in all of this?

TESTER: I think it is, Joe. I think, definitely, you see a different interaction. You might see a bumping of the elbows. You might see a virtual high-five. But I think people are still quite mindful of the safe social distancing protocols and are inventing other creative ways of being able to say hi without the traditional handshake or hug.

WMFE: So, Gary, someone listening to this, they say, I want to help. What can they do?

TESTER: Really, three things. One is look for volunteer opportunities with Catholic Charities in Central Florida or your favorite nonprofit agency, because there’s still a lot of volunteer opportunities out there.

Two, of course, is the traditional monetary donation, certainly helping us to buy food and things that we need in order to support the folks who are coming to us.

And three, and probably the most important and the easiest to do is pray, pray for the people who are in need, pray for the staff and volunteers who are serving, and pray that we’ll all weather this together in faith.

Florida Department Of Health bringing on more contact tracers

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

The Florida Department of Health is bringing on more contact tracers to keep track of COVID-19 cases. Doctor Shamarial Roberson is the agency’s deputy director. She says the state is hiring an external vendor to supply 600 tracers in the next few weeks. “Since we are a fully integrated public health system, we can move contact tracers across the state to target the areas of need. So we’ll watch the numbers and based on the cases we have, we’ll assess our needs and we’ll make changes accordingly,” Roberson said. Dr. Roberson says so far the state has recruited more than 1,500 contact tracers. Health officials say contact tracing is crucial to slow the spread — and in turn keep economies open. Trump ally Stone won’t need to go to prison quarantine site The Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone will start his prison sentence without needing to comply with a Bureau of Prisons directive that newly-sentenced inmates be sent to a quarantine site. The agency said last week all newly sentenced inmates would be sent to three quarantine sites before a federal detention facility. But that won’t be the case for Stone. Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman Sue Allison tells The Associated Press that Stone will surrender to prison and will not be required to go to a quarantine facility. The move is likely to ignite inquiries from lawmakers and prison advocates who have suggested the agency is loosening its rules for high-profile inmates. Boston Marathon canceled, will be a virtual event because of coronavirus Austin Horn, NPR The 124th annual Boston Marathon has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Boston Athletic Association announced the move in a statement on Thursday, saying that the marathon will instead be held as a virtual event. All participants who were set to run in the event initially slated for April 20 and later pushed back to Sept. 14 will be offered a full refund of their entry fee and have the opportunity to participate in the alternative. This is the first time the in-person event has been canceled since the race’s inception in 1897, according to ESPN. According to the statement, participants will be required to complete the full 26.2 miles in six continuous hours or less with proof of timing. The distance can be run any time between Sept. 7 and Sept. 14. The Boston Athletic Association added that the virtual race will be supplemented with exclusive events such as panel discussions and interviews with past champions. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the decision “allows all of us to celebrate the meaning this race has.” “This is a challenge, but meeting tough challenges is what the Boston Marathon is all about,” Walsh wrote in a tweet. “It’s a symbol of our city and Commonwealth’s resilience.”

University of Miami economist says it’s too soon to compare impacts of the Great Recession with those of the COVID-19 pandemic

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

An assistant professor of economics at the University of Miami says it’s too soon to tell whether the current economic crisis will have as much negative impact as the Great Recession did.

Part of Rong Hai’s research focuses on inequalities in income, housing, opportunities and the labor market. She explains people who graduated during the Great Recession have lower initial wages, longer unemployment spells, and more feelings of depression when compared to others graduating in better times. “And this kind of effect actually would last for 10 to 15 years. So it’s a very long lasting impact, negative impact,” Hai said. But she says it’s too soon to tell whether the same thing will happen to students graduating during the coronavirus pandemic. Hai explains that because the current pandemic is still happening there is too much uncertainty to draw any comparisons right now. How I Built Resilience: Live with Kyle Connaughton and Daniel Humm How I Built This, NPR Kyle Connaughton’s restaurant has been impacted by wildfires, floods, and now, the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle spoke with Guy about keeping SingleThread Farms afloat while giving back to his community with free meals. When Eleven Madison Park closed its doors on March 21, nobody expected chef Daniel Humm to turn the Michelin 3-star restaurant into a commissary kitchen. Daniel spoke to Guy about serving 5,000 meals daily and what the future of fine dining could look like in a post-pandemic world. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series, where Guy talks online with founders and entrepreneurs about how they’re navigating these turbulent times.

Aging and resilience webinar combats isolation, loneliness among nursing home residents during the pandemic

Amber Amortegui, WLRN

The South Florida Institute on Aging hosted a webinar Thursday morning called “Aging and Resilience: Where Do We Go From Here?”. During the pandemic, many older residents are isolated in their homes or in nursing facilities. Some of them can’t go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, or even see their families.

Shelley Benizri is the senior programs and development manager of the Israeli-American Council of Florida. She stresses the importance of volunteers coming together for one of South Florida’s largest populations. “It takes a village to take care of our elderly population, and we’re going to need to have a lot of partnerships between individuals and various social organizations to bring that together and create that village,” Benizri said. David Jobin is the President and CEO of the Our Fund Foundation. It supports philanthropy for South Florida’s LGBT community. He says people shouldn’t diminish an elderly person’s capabilities during the pandemic. “We have an opportunity here in Broward County, and I think we are addressing it, to turn that stigma into a celebration. The fact that we have all these seniors there is safety and security in numbers,” Jobin said. Other speakers discussed how the elderly population is adapting to technology and communication during the pandemic. 14 million people in Latin America, Caribbean at risk of hunger, U.N. report says Austin Horn, NPR The coronavirus pandemic has put nearly 14 million people in the Caribbean and Latin America at risk of missing meals, according to a report released Wednesday from the U.N.’s World Food Programme. The virus has spread quickly in the region in recent weeks, with Latin America surpassing Europe and the United States in its daily numbers of new coronavirus cases reported. The Americas have become the “epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the Pan American Health Organization said earlier this week. Health officials have even warned of a potential humanitarian crisis in Haiti due to a rising number of cases. Brazil, the largest country in Latin America, now has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. The White House recently restricted travel from Brazil into the United States. The country’s health minister resigned from his post earlier this month amid disagreements with the president on how to handle the crisis. Financial hardship is increasing throughout the region, including in Colombia. As John Otis reported for NPR, residents in a slum near Bogotá are hanging red cloth from their homes to signal to neighbors that they need food. The WFP estimates that the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity in the region will increase from 3.4 million to 13.7 million over the course of 2020. This is likely to hit those who rely on daily earnings in the informal sector hardest. The report points out that in Bolivia, that group comprises about 60% of the population. The region’s economy is expected to contract by 5.3% this year, according to a recent report from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. A WFP survey of nine countries in the region showed that around 69% of people in the region have seen a drop in their income because of the pandemic. Roughly the same number said they are worried about not having enough food. The impact in urban areas is expected to be particularly brutal. Seventeen percent of respondents in urban areas said they were having one meal per day or less. In Haiti alone, the WFP says in its report that the number of people experiencing severe food insecurity could more than double — rising from 700,000 to 1.6 million. And hurricane season is just around the corner.

One Tallahassee COVID-19 test site opens, another closes

Robbie Gaffney, WFSU

The Leon County Health Department will be testing residents at Kenwood Place Apartments from 9 am to 12 pm this Friday. The testing is only for residents. About 100 so far are scheduled for appointments. In a written statement, the department says this is part of the first batch of mobile community test sites to reach underserved residents. It’s part of an effort to bring testing to vulnerable communities throughout the area. More than 13,000 people in Leon County have been tested for COVID-19. About a third of them got tested at the drive-thru Northwood Centre test site, which is slated to close May 29th. It’s been in operation for more than two months now. Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare released a statement saying the decision was partly based on the availability of additional sites as well as greater access to more personal protective equipment.

Fried argues Cabinet ‘left in dark’ during pandemic

Tom Urban, WLRN