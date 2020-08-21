Your Friday Update: Positive Rate of COVID-19 Testing Drops in Florida, State Calls Witnesses in School Reopen Challenge, Miami Facility Feeds Muslim Inmates Pork

MIAMI (AP) — Florida is reporting for the first time in almost two months that fewer than 10% of the people testing for the coronavirus have positive results.

Figures released by the state health department on Thursday show the daily rate for people testing positive was slightly below that threshold after the state reached nearly 21% on July 8.

The figure used by state and local governments to weigh reopening decisions hadn’t dipped this low since June 21.

Florida also reported 119 new deaths from the virus, bringing its total death toll to 10,186. Hospitalizations decreased only slightly.

Former deputy postmaster general: Changes are needed, but ‘the time is not now’

Peter Granitz, NPR

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy says any new controversial cost-cutting changes to the U.S Postal Service — such as slashing overtime, removing mailboxes from city streets and getting rid of mail-sorting machines — won’t happen until after the general election in November. A record number of voters are expected to cast their ballots by mail then.

But many changes have already been made, including removal of some mail-sorting machines. DeJoy says the proposed changes were intended to cut costs and improve efficiency in the agency, which reported a loss of $9 billion last year.

Meanwhile, President Trump has said he opposes increasing funding for the agency because he wants to make it more difficult to expand voting by mail — before softening those statements.

Until June, Ron Stroman was the deputy postmaster general, a job in which he oversaw, among other things, election mail. He resigned shortly before DeJoy started.

The spotlight on the agency has highlighted the crucial role it plays, Stroman says.

“In times of crisis, whether it’s a tornado or a hurricane or a once-in-a-generation pandemic, the Postal Service goes beyond just delivering the mail,” Stroman told NPR’s Leila Fadel. “It’s a lifeline to American citizens, and you can’t just operate this as a business as usual.”

Airbnb bans all parties at its listings worldwide, citing public health mandates

Rachel Treisman, NPR

Airbnb is banning all parties at its listings worldwide, further cracking down on unauthorized gatherings in the name of public health.

The company on Thursday announced its “Global Party Ban,” which includes an occupancy cap of 16 guests. The new policy applies to all future bookings and will remain in effect indefinitely. Airbnb said that “instituting a global ban on parties and events is in the best interest of public health.”

According to Airbnb, rental properties have been misused to host unsafe get-togethers as gatherings, bars, clubs and pubs remain restricted in most places.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behavior to homes, sometimes rented through our platform,” it said in a statement. “We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behavior does not belong on our platform.”

Unauthorized parties have long been prohibited at Airbnb rentals, and the company said 73% of its listings worldwide already explicitly ban parties in their house rules. Small events such as baby showers and birthday parties have historically been allowed at the discretion of the host.

How the lack of fans is changing the psychology of sports

Short Wave, NPR

Professional sports are back – but it’s anything but normal. The most obvious difference is the glaring absence of fans in the stands.

This has led to some creative experimentation with recordings of crowd noise being piped into venues.

We talk to a sports psychology researcher about the effects that empty bleachers and the lack of real crowd noise are having on players, coaches, referees and fans.