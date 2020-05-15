Your Friday Update: Morgan and Morgan Will Sue Nursing Homes Where Residents Died From COVID-19, Orange County Religious Leaders Meet to Discuss Restarting Services, Some Caregivers Feel Left Out of the Coronavirus Conversation

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to partially reopen this weekend

The Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club will partially reopen to members as South Florida slowly reopens from the coronavirus lockdown.

An email sent Thursday to members says the Palm Beach resort’s Beach Club restaurant, its pool and its whirlpool will reopen Saturday after being closed two months.

The main building that includes hotel rooms, the main dining area and the president’s private residence will remain closed. Members will have to practice social distancing and bring their own towels.

The club traditionally closes in late May until November as its members flee Florida’s summer heat and humidity, but the email says it will now stay open through June.

FDA cautions about accuracy of widely used Abbott Coronavirus test

Joe Neel, NPR

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning the public about the reliability of a widely used rapid test for the coronavirus. The test, made by Abbott Laboratories, has been linked with inaccurate results which could falsely reassure patients that they are not infected with the virus.

The Trump Administration has promoted the test as a key factor in controlling the epidemic in the U.S. and is used for the daily testing that is going on at the White House.

As first reported on NPR, as many as 15 to 20 out of every 100 tests may produce falsely negative results. A subsequent study released this week indicated that the test could be missing as many as 48% of infections.

The FDA issued the alert on the Abbott test “in the spirit of transparency,” and said in a press release, it’s investigating whether the false-negative results could be connected to the type of swab used during the rapid test, or the material the samples are being stored in when they’re transported.

It also cautions that “any negative test results that are not consistent with a patient’s clinical signs and symptoms or necessary for patient management should be confirmed with another test.”

“We are still evaluating the information about inaccurate results and are in direct communications with Abbott about this important issue,” said Tim Stenzel, director of the FDA’s Office of In Vitro Diagnostics and Radiological Health. “We will continue to study the data available and are working with the company to create additional mechanisms for studying the test.”

The Abbott rapid test can still be used to identify positive COVID-19 cases, according to Stenzel, though negative results may need to go through a secondary process to be confirmed.

The FDA has received 15 “adverse event reports” about the test indicating patients are receiving inaccurate results, according to the press release.

The FDA will continue to monitor data on the test and work with Abbott, which has agreed to conduct post-market studies on their rapid test. The studies will include at minimum 150 people who have previously tested positive for coronavirus, and take place in clinical settings, the FDA release said.

Abbot’s share price dropped more than 3% during after-hours trading on Thursday.

The company told NPR in late April that any problems with the test could stem from samples being stored in a special solution known as viral transport media before being tested, instead of being inserted directly into the company’s testing machine. As a result, the company recently instructed users to avoid using the solution and to only test samples put directly into the machine.

In addition, Abbot has continued to defend the accuracy of the test, and pointed to other studies that have found it is as accurate as any other tests being used.

Precise, timely testing has been a major challenge in the coronavirus pandemic. Beyond issues with accuracy of rapid tests, there have also been issues certifying antibody tests – those that can detect if someone has been infected with COVID-19 in the past.

Challenger Learning Center provides virtual visit to Hamilton County students

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

With class trips a thing of the past for now, Tallahassee’s Challenger Learning Center is making a virtual visit to students in Hamilton County. Hundreds of pre-packaged lessons will be delivered to the students’ homes.

The Center’s Samantha Reaves says many Hamilton County students lack technology, so the Challenger staff went back to the basics. “Stapled paper packets in zip lock bags and little kits for everything they need. But going back to ‘old school’ pen and paper for the majority of these lessons trying to keep it accessible to all the students so they’ll have the opportunity to participate,” Reaves said. There are hundreds upon hundreds of those packets. “We are serving grades K-8 and across the spring and summer semesters for different numbers of students,” Reaves said. And, just like a real visit to the Challenger Learning Center, each lesson includes free popcorn.

Morgan and Morgan will sue nursing homes where residents died from COVID-19

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Lawyers representing the families of people who died of COVID-19 have put nursing homes on notice that they plan to sue.

That includes the Opis Coquina nursing home in Volusia County, where 16 residents have died from the new coronavirus.

Lobbyists representing nursing homes and assisted living facilities have asked Florida’s governor for immunity from lawsuits, which he has so far declined to do.

Matt Morgan is an attorney with Morgan and Morgan.

“In every jurisdiction where you live, right now, there’s a big powerful lobby, that is going to your politicians and trying to slide things into legislation in total and complete immunity for anything that they do wrong to kill your mother or father. And that’s wrong,” Morgan said.

An industry group representing nursing homes declined an interview. So far, 776 long-term care residents or staff members have died of COVID-19, according to Florida Department of Health data — more than 40 percent of the overall death toll.

Orange County religious leaders discuss restarting services

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Religious leaders got some guidance about restarting services from Orange County and their peers during a virtual town hall on Thursday.

They had questions about capacity, help with masks, legal liability and the timing of Florida’s phase two recovery plan.

Pastor Gabriel Salguero, who leads the National Latino Evangelical Coalition, offered to share the guidance they have prepared. It starts with the CDC rules and extends to practical considerations at places of worship.

“The most important thing is communicate, communicate, communicate. And do it with great clarity and repetition,” Salguero said.

The county also offered guidelines, along with help for those seeking masks or sanitizer.

Broward Mayor says beaches could reopen May 26

Alexander Gonzalez, WLRN

Broward County Mayor Dale Holness says beaches could reopen by May 26th — after Memorial Day. During a news conference Thursday, he said the county plans to coordinate with Miami-Dade. “We agree that it’s best that we do it together as a region. If we open one section of the beach, or one city, and the others are not open, then we’ll have the crowding and get back to where we were, not where we want to be,” Holness said. Beaches will remain closed in Broward and Miami-Dade even as they reopen other things on Monday. Palm Beach County commissioners are discussing that issue during a meeting Friday. The county is planning to reopen beaches starting this Monday. Restaurant owners take firmer safety precautions than prescribed by governor Blaise Gainey, WFSU When the governor loosened restrictions on restaurants, Uptown Café co-owner Nic Tedio decided he’d open the doors for people to dine-in. “Today was the first day and I think we had 3 or 4 tables. And the way that we’re doing it is it’s not even necessarily dining it’s still takeout you get the food in a to-go box and there’s a couple of tables you can feel free to dine at while you’re here. But we’re not doing refilled drinks. There’s not a server coming to your table to refill drinks and all that kind of stuff,” Tedio said. Tedio says that helps keep employees and customers safe while modestly increasing his business. “At this point and time, I’m not comfortable giving a customer a plate, or silverware, or a cup that someone else has dranken out of at this time. We’re doing our best to sanitize that stuff at all times and the requirements from the government are already very strenuous and we meet all those. You know we do; we’re doing everything that we can. But it’s still a big liability, even if it’s not a legal liability just the liability of knowing that somebody could get sick from us,” Tedio said. Tedio says he’s worried of what would happen to an employee if for instance they do contract the virus. “Publix ran into that a couple of weeks ago where they had a bag boy and a cashier that had it. And the questions is how do you move forward with that? What happens to those employees are they let go because they can’t come back and infect the rest of us with COVID. I don’t want to have to do that. If that’s what happens I don’t want to do that to my staff,” Tedio said. Uptown Cafe’s Tedio is taking a different approach from Keith Baxter who owns Kool Beanz Café. He’s keeping his dining room closed. “Twenty five percent occupancy is a losing business model for me. Secondly, in a meeting with all of my employees none of us felt like we were safe whether it’s still high risk that we could be infected. So we decided for the safety of our employees first and the safety of our customers second that we wouldn’t do that,” Baxter said. Instead he says customers can just order takeout. As for now he says he’s working with a limited staff since not everyone has decided to return to work. But he says there’s no rush. “Not at all we’ve got a family of people here. I’ve got 5 employees who’ve worked here over 20 years. I’ve got employees who’ve been here 16 years. We look out for each other here,” Baxter said. When asked when he would open the dining room he said he’ll: “Follow the science, Listen to the doctors.” Trump names leaders of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ vaccine effort Tamara Keith, NPR President Trump has chosen a former pharmaceutical executive and a four star general to run Operation Warp Speed, an effort to speed up development of a vaccine for COVID-19 and get it to as many Americans as quickly as possible. “I think we’re going to have a vaccine by the end of the year, and I think distribution will take place almost simultaneously because we’ve geared up the military,” President Trump said as he prepared to board Marine One on Thursday afternoon. Experts have said the best case scenario for vaccine development would be 12 to 18 months. It’s not clear exactly what he means by gearing up the military, but Trump could be referencing the addition of General Gustave Perna to the Operation Warp Speed team. Perna is commander of the U.S. Army Materiel Command and, according to two administration officials, will be the chief operating officer of the program. Former GlaxoSmithKline executive Moncef Slaoui has been named chief adviser to the effort. He held numerous roles at the company over a long career, including chairman of global vaccines. Since his retirement, Slaoui has served on pharmaceutical and health tech company boards, including Moderna, the company whose vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health has described as promising. Among numerous candidates, that vaccine is the furthest along in development, entering a phase 2 trial. With Operation Warp Speed, President Trump is trying to push the development of a vaccine sooner than the 12-18 month time frame. “I hope we’re going to have a vaccine, and we’re going to fast-track it like you’ve never seen before, if we come up with a vaccine,” Trump said at the end of April when the idea of Operation Warp Speed was first reported. CDC issues decision tools to guide reopening of schools, businesses, transit Hannah Hagemann, NPR The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a set of documents on Thursday designed to provide guidance on how childcare centers, schools, restaurants and bars, and other establishments could begin the process of reopening in the face of coronavirus. The direction comes after calls from lawmakers and state officials mounted for the CDC to weigh in on how regions should reopen their economies. The decision tools the agency released recommend that all workplaces hold off on reopening unless they are ready to protect employees at higher risk for severe illness, including those 65 and older and people of all ages with underlying medical conditions. If an organization can protect workers and goes forward with reopening, the CDC recommends intensifying cleaning and sanitation and establishing health and safety actions “as feasible,” such as hand washing, wearing a cloth face covering and social distancing. The documents also advise employers to encourage workers to stay home if they feel sick. Schools, childcare centers and camps should not reopen, the guidelines stipulate, unless they are able to implement coronavirus screening protocols, evaluating employees and children daily for symptoms and potential past exposures to COVID-19. Restaurants, bars, mass transit and other workplaces are encouraged to implement similar monitoring systems for their employees. In particular, mass transit should not increase services unless they can put in place measures to protect employees at high risk, according to the CDC. The flowchart-like documents released by the CDC also ask businesses, schools and workplaces to first and foremost consider whether adherence with the agency’s reopening guidelines is consistent with state and local stay-at-home orders. “It is important to check with state and local health officials and other partners to determine the most appropriate actions while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community,” the documents say. Compliance with the CDC direction will depend on whether states adopt the decision tools into their own local policies — and whether the Trump administration supports and promotes the agency’s guidelines. Last week, the Associated Press obtained an earlier draft of the CDC decision tool documents, which at that time also contained guidance for faith communities. The AP also reported that earlier version would have stipulated that summer camps only reopen if they limited attendance to people who lived in that community. Those earlier documents did not issue guidance for schools, which the agency specifically addressed in Thursday’s version of the decision tools. DeSantis announces experimental drug ‘Remdesivir’ will go to Florida hospitals Robbie Gaffney, WFSU Florida is expected to get enough doses of an experimental coronavirus medicine to treat anywhere from 100 to 200 patients. Earlier this month, the Federal Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the drug Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients. Even though the FDA is allowing doctors to use Remdesivir to treat severe coronavirus cases, the agency has not officially given the drug its stamp of approval. That’s because a lot more testing needs to be done to make sure it’s safe. Early results from a clinical trial by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases show patients who got Remdesivir had a 31 percent faster recovery than those who got a placebo. But more detailed information has not yet been released. Now that same organization is doing another trial, this time pairing remdesivir with an anti-inflammatory drug. Governor Ron DeSantis says in Florida priority for the drug will go to patients on ventilators. Hands Across the Sand will be online-only this Saturday Sean Kinane, WMNF For a decade, opponents of offshore drilling have joined hands at beaches throughout Florida and worldwide on the third Saturday in May. But Dede Shelton, the executive director of Hands Across the Sand, says this Saturday it will be online instead. “Joining of hands was not what we wanted to promote this year due to COVID, so we decided to do a Facebook Live event. It’s going to be a video compilation of our last 10 years of events. The drone pictures, the videos that people have taken themselves of their lines,” Shelton said. The event will be on the Hands Across the Sand Facebook page at noon on Saturday. Some caregivers feel left out of the coronavirus conversation Daylina Miller, WUSF Coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes are prompting questions about whether more people will care for loved ones at home. The number of family caregivers in the U.S. already increased by 9.5 million from 2015 to 2020. The first federal coronavirus bill included money for the National Family Caregiver Support Program. But the Families First Coronavirus Response Act didn’t include more paid leave for caregivers unless their loved one has COVID-19. Grace Whiting is president of the National Alliance for Caregiving. She says the pandemic is making things worse for caregivers: “I think the pandemic presents an opportunity for us to really make the case that caregivers are the backbone of our long term care system, our health care system and our social care system. And they need help,” Whiting said. The report shows family caregivers are in worse health compared to five years ago – and struggling more financially.

Carnival to lay off hundreds in Florida, other states

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The world’s largest cruise company Carnival Corp. says it will be laying off hundreds of employees in Florida, California and Washington due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company’s CEO Arnold Donald said the combination of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts were “necessary” as the pause on cruise travel enters its third month. The company said in an email that the majority of affected employees in the U.S. will be in Florida, California and Washington state. Carnival Corp. did not reveal the number of job eliminations in the other states or countries around the world.

Click here to read more of WMFE’s reporting on the coronavirus pandemic.