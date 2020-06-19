Your Friday Update: FAA Says Business Travel Will Be Slow to Come Back, Model Predicts Florida Will be Next Coronavirus Epicenter, DCF Says Mental Health Services Need to be More Accessible

In 2018, more than 3,000 Floridians died by suicide. Now, in 2020, that number is more than 1,000 so far. Jane Bennett with the Florida Suicide Prevention Coalition is recommending the state use technology to reach people who might need help.

Bennett says there needs to be a better effort to educate people on how to access mental health services.

“I know a lot of people that I’ve been coming across have said that they’ve been looking on YouTube for resources and explanation of what’s the process,” Bennett said.

Bennett sits on Florida’s suicide prevention coordinating council. The group has not yet released any official recommendations.

Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN

The potential shortage of ICU beds is especially risky for people 65 and older, who are most likely to require intensive care treatment if they contract the virus that causes COVID-19.

Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting that fewer than one in four intensive care unit beds is still available statewide.

Florida now has its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than half of known cases in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties.

Meanwhile, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s considering ordering a quarantine for travelers coming to New York from Florida.

That possibility comes several months after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis imposed a similar order here for travelers coming from New York.

Back to school for real? Texas officials say yes

Laurel Wamsley, NPR

Will students actually go back to school this fall? In Texas, state officials say yes.

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath confirmed Thursday that the state’s public schools will open for students to return, if they wish.

“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” the commissioner said in a statement. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses.”

He did not offer any information on whether students would be required to wear masks and whether there would be social distancing precautions.

“Detailed guidance on what this will look like will be issued by [Texas Education Agency] early next week,” Morath said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that in-person schooling is a priority for him.

“I will tell you that my goal is to see students back in classrooms in seats, interacting personally with teachers as well as other students,” Abbott told reporters earlier this week. “This is a very important environmental setting for both the students, for the teachers and for the parents. And so we believe that students in schools is the best outcome.”

If students do return to school in person, there are indications that it may be a bumpy ride.

Many players on the University of Texas football team convened last week in Austin for voluntary workouts, member station KUT reports. Today, the university announced that 13 players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19. The players are now self-isolating.

Not everyone thinks it’s wise for the halls to fill with students and staff so soon, as the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to grow.

Zeph Capo is the president of the teachers’ union Texas AFT.

“It sounds like they’re under the misguided conception that August is going to be back to normal as usual,” he told KUT. “And frankly I just don’t believe that we’re in normal times.”

Think these times are surreal? Add a small dose of Dalí to your day

Susan Stamberg, NPR

Just after Sept. 11, I went to my favorite Washington, D.C., museum — The Phillips Collection — to look at still lifes. The one I remember best was a small oil by Édouard Manet, painted as he was dying. Peonies. So richly textured you could almost smell the flowers. (You can see them for yourself here.)

The painting took me away from dark thoughts for a while. Art helped me, as it always does, to get through a terrible time. Now it’s another terrible time, and museums are closed against a killer virus. But they’re offering beauty, strength and fascination on their websites. In an informal series, I’ll flag some online exhibits for you to enjoy whenever you need a break from worrying.

We’ll start with an art-based word that pops up every day in these topsy-turvy times: surreal. It was coined by French poet Guillaume Apollinaire who described life after World War I as “totally new, lyrical, human, joyful, and … surreal.” But we’re using it now for life as weird. Unsettling.

In art, a prime surreal example is at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. It’s Salvador Dalí’s most famous painting, The Persistence of Memory. The surprisingly small picture is full of clocks you cannot count on. They melt down from a scrawny tree limb, pour off the side of a table, drape over what’s thought to be a self-portrait but looks like a weird sea creature.

Legend has it that while Dalí’s wife, Gala, (really? Gala Dalí?!) was at the movies, Salvador’s eyes fixed on some Camembert cheese that just happened to be around. Hours passed. The cheese began to melt off the plate. “And he thought, ‘Voilà!’ ” says Hank Hine, executive director of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla. He’d found his inspiration.

Learning the pandemic would close the place down, Hine found inspiration for his museum. Its website reports on some 2,000 Dalí oils, watercolors, prints and photographs in the collection. But the closure prompted new thinking. Hine had a video put together to show the museum’s current exhibition, “Midnight in Paris: Surrealism at the Crossroads, 1929.” That’s two years before Dalí started melting his clocks, a period when artists were searching for new visions.

Wearable art fights coronavirus spread

Tom Flanigan, WFSU

Protective face masks don’t have to be unattractive. Nearly two-dozen Tallahassee artists have created beautiful art works that also slow the spread of the coronavirus.