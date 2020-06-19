Your Friday Update: FAA Says Business Travel Will Be Slow to Come Back, Model Predicts Florida Will be Next Coronavirus Epicenter, DCF Says Mental Health Services Need to be More Accessible
FAA says business travel will be slow to come back to airlines
Brendan Byrne, WMFE
Speaking at a virtual event hosted by Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, FAA administrator Steve Dickson said business travel will be slow to come back to airlines.
Before the virus, business travel accounted for some 70 percent of airline business.
Dickson said he thinks leisure travelers will return to the air before business travel picks up.
Still, he worries international travel will lag behind.
“I think, because of the trajectory of the virus around the world […] international travel at any kind of large scale it’ll be you know on out a little bit, a little bit further,” Dickson said.
Orlando International Airport says travel is even lower than forecasted. Earlier this week, MCO said only about 10,000 passengers passed through the airport in a single day–a 74 percent drop in traffic compared with projections.
FAA administrator Dickson is also concerned about a lack of funding to a FAA trust that supports airport renovations and upgrades to airline infrastructure.
A tax holiday declared in the CARES Act has limited money to the fund. He says he’ll work with Congress to help fund the trust.
California Gov. Newsom makes face masks mandatory amid rising coronavirus cases
Vanessa Romo, NPR
Californians are required to wear face coverings in high-risk settings as the state continues to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order on Thursday. It follows new guidance from the California Department of Public Health that asymptomatic or presymptomatic people can still spread the disease.
“Our numbers are going up, not going down. Hospitalization numbers are just starting to creep back up, and I’m very concerned by what we’re seeing,” Newsom told Los Angeles’ ABC7.
“We think the most impactful thing we can do, short of going back to a stay-at-home order, is wearing face coverings when we can’t practice physical distancing,” the governor added.
In the latest guidance, the Department of Public Health explained, “The use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, and/or sneezing, as well as reinforce physical distancing.”
People will be required to wear masks or other coverings in public spaces, including while taking public transportation, seeking medical care, shopping and in most work scenarios.
Read the full article here.
DCF Secretary says mental health services need to be more accessible
Robbie Gaffney, WFSU
Members of the state’s suicide prevention coordinating council say the pandemic will likely increase how many people will die this year by suicide. The group is drafting recommendations to help people in crisis.
In 2018, more than 3,000 Floridians died by suicide. Now, in 2020, that number is more than 1,000 so far. Jane Bennett with the Florida Suicide Prevention Coalition is recommending the state use technology to reach people who might need help.
Bennett says there needs to be a better effort to educate people on how to access mental health services.
“I know a lot of people that I’ve been coming across have said that they’ve been looking on YouTube for resources and explanation of what’s the process,” Bennett said.
Bennett sits on Florida’s suicide prevention coordinating council. The group has not yet released any official recommendations.
Florida faces fewer ICU hospital beds as COVID-19 numbers soar
Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN
Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting that fewer than one in four intensive care unit beds is still available statewide.
The potential shortage of ICU beds is especially risky for people 65 and older, who are most likely to require intensive care treatment if they contract the virus that causes COVID-19.
Florida now has its highest number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than half of known cases in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties.
Meanwhile, New York Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’s considering ordering a quarantine for travelers coming to New York from Florida.
That possibility comes several months after Republican Governor Ron DeSantis imposed a similar order here for travelers coming from New York.
Back to school for real? Texas officials say yes
Laurel Wamsley, NPR
Will students actually go back to school this fall? In Texas, state officials say yes.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath confirmed Thursday that the state’s public schools will open for students to return, if they wish.
“It will be safe for Texas public school students, teachers, and staff to return to school campuses for in-person instruction this fall,” the commissioner said in a statement. “But there will also be flexibility for families with health concerns so that their children can be educated remotely, if the parent so chooses.”
He did not offer any information on whether students would be required to wear masks and whether there would be social distancing precautions.
“Detailed guidance on what this will look like will be issued by [Texas Education Agency] early next week,” Morath said.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that in-person schooling is a priority for him.
“I will tell you that my goal is to see students back in classrooms in seats, interacting personally with teachers as well as other students,” Abbott told reporters earlier this week. “This is a very important environmental setting for both the students, for the teachers and for the parents. And so we believe that students in schools is the best outcome.”
If students do return to school in person, there are indications that it may be a bumpy ride.
Many players on the University of Texas football team convened last week in Austin for voluntary workouts, member station KUT reports. Today, the university announced that 13 players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19. The players are now self-isolating.
Not everyone thinks it’s wise for the halls to fill with students and staff so soon, as the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to grow.
Zeph Capo is the president of the teachers’ union Texas AFT.
“It sounds like they’re under the misguided conception that August is going to be back to normal as usual,” he told KUT. “And frankly I just don’t believe that we’re in normal times.”
Think these times are surreal? Add a small dose of Dalí to your day
Susan Stamberg, NPR
Just after Sept. 11, I went to my favorite Washington, D.C., museum — The Phillips Collection — to look at still lifes. The one I remember best was a small oil by Édouard Manet, painted as he was dying. Peonies. So richly textured you could almost smell the flowers. (You can see them for yourself here.)
The painting took me away from dark thoughts for a while. Art helped me, as it always does, to get through a terrible time. Now it’s another terrible time, and museums are closed against a killer virus. But they’re offering beauty, strength and fascination on their websites. In an informal series, I’ll flag some online exhibits for you to enjoy whenever you need a break from worrying.
We’ll start with an art-based word that pops up every day in these topsy-turvy times: surreal. It was coined by French poet Guillaume Apollinaire who described life after World War I as “totally new, lyrical, human, joyful, and … surreal.” But we’re using it now for life as weird. Unsettling.
In art, a prime surreal example is at the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan. It’s Salvador Dalí’s most famous painting, The Persistence of Memory. The surprisingly small picture is full of clocks you cannot count on. They melt down from a scrawny tree limb, pour off the side of a table, drape over what’s thought to be a self-portrait but looks like a weird sea creature.
Legend has it that while Dalí’s wife, Gala, (really? Gala Dalí?!) was at the movies, Salvador’s eyes fixed on some Camembert cheese that just happened to be around. Hours passed. The cheese began to melt off the plate. “And he thought, ‘Voilà!’ ” says Hank Hine, executive director of the Salvador Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla. He’d found his inspiration.
Learning the pandemic would close the place down, Hine found inspiration for his museum. Its website reports on some 2,000 Dalí oils, watercolors, prints and photographs in the collection. But the closure prompted new thinking. Hine had a video put together to show the museum’s current exhibition, “Midnight in Paris: Surrealism at the Crossroads, 1929.” That’s two years before Dalí started melting his clocks, a period when artists were searching for new visions.
Wearable art fights coronavirus spread
Tom Flanigan, WFSU
Protective face masks don’t have to be unattractive. Nearly two-dozen Tallahassee artists have created beautiful art works that also slow the spread of the coronavirus.
621 Gallery Executive Director Lauren Baker says this is the latest virtual exhibit.
“It’s an exhibition that’s been put together, comprised of local artists who’ve all come together to help the community out and also help us out at the Gallery by creating face masks that are a response to the COVID-19 epidemic,” Baker said.
Not only are they available for viewing; Baker says the masks are also for sale with the proceeds benefiting the Gallery.
“These masks will be available on the 621 website for the rest of the month and into July, so please go on and check it out. It’s a great way to support the local arts,” Baker said.
As well as a way to make an artistic statement while you’re flattening the curve of the virus.
Updated national model points to Florida as the next COVID-19 epicenter
Alysia Cruz, WUSF
According to an updated national model, Florida could be the next epicenter for the coronavirus pandemic.
The projections point to the rising number of new cases in Hillsborough County and the surrounding areas over the past week.
“The model from the Policy Lab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia says the Tampa Bay area is at an elevated risk for spread of COVID-19.”
Dr. David Rubin is a researcher at the lab. He says the model takes into account increased testing in the state, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has pointed to as a reason for the rise in cases.
“Particularly when we see forecasts that have been increasing in several weeks, involving multiple surrounding areas and then are supported by additional data like hospitalizations or an increased test positivity rate, I think we have a fairly clear signal of concern for Florida that needs to be addressed,” Rubin said.
He says while some of the current spike can be attributed to travel over Memorial Day weekend, it doesn’t fully account for the more than 400% growth in positive cases since last week.
Officials from Policy Lab say that if the current social distancing practices are maintained, Hillsborough County could see more than 400 new cases daily by mid-July.
Members of Congress ask why more coronavirus aid hasn’t been spent on nursing homes
Ina Jaffe, NPR
Despite the huge outbreaks of COVID-19 in nursing homes, the federal agency that regulates them has failed to distribute much of the money it received under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to two members of Congress.
In a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington and Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut note that the CARES Act designated $200 million to the agency that regulates nursing homes to help the facilities deal with the coronavirus. That included up to $100 million to beef up state oversight of nursing homes to make sure that they’re “adhering to standards for quality of care, infection control, and maintaining sufficient staffing to minimize the spread of the virus and protect patients and staff.”
But the letter notes that only $1.5 million has been distributed to just a handful of states. Murray and DeLauro question why the money was doled out through a laborious bidding process that wasn’t even announced for a month after the CARES Act was passed. They ask “why it took so long to decide on this business-as-usual approach” and why the agency has decided to allocate only $80 million for this purpose, $20 million less than Congress allowed.
Miami Transplant Institute hopes more people will donate organs, as waiting list grows
Veronica Zaragovia, WLRN
Transplants from both living and deceased organ donors are back on at the Miami Transplant Institute after a partial hiatus because of the pandemic.
The Institute still faces a persistent problem: not enough organ donors.
More than 100,000 people awaiting transplants around the country are in need of a donated organ. But finding the right organ for the right recipient can be tricky. And you only have so much time.
“Before that organ goes to trash, basically, nobody is going to use it, they call us.”
Dr. Rodrigo Vianna leads the Miami Transplant Institute, an affiliation between Jackson Health System and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. Those calls usually come from organizations that work a bit like an old-school matchmaker, figuring out who needs what, where.
“And they say, look, this already has been turned down for a lot of centers, you know, they don’t believe they could be good. Would you guys be interested?” Vianna said.
Last year the Institute performed more transplants than any other hospital in the US. But Vianna says they could still do more if more people were willing to be donors—even upon death.
“People don’t think about this until there’s somebody close to you that needs one. And then you’re like, ‘Oh my God, why are people not donating?’ Well, you know, you’re also not donating until somebody close to you needs one,” Vianna said.
Vianna also says people who need transplants shouldn’t avoid hospital treatment because they’re afraid of a coronavirus infection; he says having failing organs puts you at higher risk of infection on its own.
Palm Beach virtual summer camp has kids wild about wildlife
Natalia Clement, WLRN
Wild About Wildlife is built on half-day learning sessions that mix animal observations with experiments and games.
Hannah Campbell is the director of education at Loggerhead Marinelife Center. She says keeping the camp interactive is a priority.
“They are right there live with the teaching scientist in front of these animals or talking about these animals using either teaching tools like bio facts or in our case at Loggerhead Marinelife Center, right in front of a sea turtle patient so they can really see the sea turtles … ask questions about them and then learn whatever that topic at hand is,” Campbell said.
The sessions are recorded to provide flexibility, and complemented by activities through Google Classroom.
“They can comment on each other’s posts or post something they learned that day,” Campbell said.
Campbell says the idea is to give campers the feeling you’d get from an in-person camp, which so many kids will be missing this summer.
Valerie Owens registered her daughter Riley for all of June.
“It’s the convenience for me and it’s all about keeping her active over the summer. It also allows me to work with her … where we can learn together,” Owens said.
The camp has proven popular not only within the county, but also nationally — so much so that organizers doubled the number of registration spots.
For more information on how to register, go to visitmanateelagoon.com.
General tapped to lead ‘Operation Warp Speed’ vaccine drive faces skeptical senators
David Welna, NPR
A headlong race to come up with a viable vaccine for COVID-19 that is being championed by a science-averse American president seeking reelection prompted some skeptical questions Thursday on Capitol Hill.
The occasion was a confirmation hearing for Gen. Gustave Perna to lead Operation Warp Speed, the official moniker for the Trump administration’s frenetic drive to roll out such a vaccine this year.
Perna is a four-star general who, as head of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, is the Army’s most senior logistics officer. He was nominated last month by Trump to be the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed as well.
“The virus is our enemy and is impacting our way of life,” Perna told members of the Senate Armed Services Committee who were there either physically or virtually to grill him. “If confirmed, I will dedicate myself to defeating this enemy.”
Perna said when he was tapped for the job in mid-May, he initially thought the administration’s goal of having a viable vaccine by the end of the year was merely aspirational.
“I have recently come to the conclusion that it is more and more likely to occur,” Perna assured the panel. “The key to our success is to ensure we rely on science to assess our options, effectiveness and risk.”
Read the full article here.
Miami-Dade mayor says he’s cracking down on businesses that violate COVID guidelines
Jenny Staletovich, WLRN
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said Thursday he’s issuing a new emergency order cracking down on businesses that fail to follow social distancing guidelines.
Miami-Dade, and all of Florida, have seen cases climb sharply following the reopening.
“The reopening has been vital for our economy and everyone’s mental and physical health. We are not going back. We’re gonna get tough,” Gimenez said.
Gimenez says he was troubled by social media posts showing businesses that followed the guidelines being bullied by customers who didn’t want to stick to the rules.
“Just because we’re all getting a little stir crazy, adjusting to the new normal does not mean that we can start breaking rules. So Miami-Dade, your education period is over. No more warnings. From now on, we see a violation. We close a business immediately. No more, no more subtle reminders,” Gimenez said.
Gimenez says businesses that violate guidelines will be shut down. And before they can reopen, they’ll need to file a proposal on how they plan to comply.
India reports record spike in COVID-19 cases, but nixes another nationwide lockdown
Lauren Frayer, NPR
India reported a record spike in coronavirus cases Thursday, even as the prime minister ruled out a new nationwide lockdown.
With 12,881 new infections registered, it’s the first time India’s daily tally has exceeded 12,000. For most of this week, only the United States and Brazil have been adding more new cases daily.
The Health Ministry confirmed a total of 160,384 active cases Thursday, and 12,237 deaths since the pandemic began — in a population of nearly 1.4 billion. But testing rates are very low.
Hospitals in the biggest cities, Mumbai and New Delhi, are overflowing. Social media is flooded with desperate pleas from families searching for COVID-19 tests and hospital beds. Patients, unable to get admitted, have died in parking lots outside clinics and hospitals.
India has about one doctor per 1,500 citizens. In rural areas, where two-thirds of Indians live and rely almost solely on government hospitals, the ratio is one doctor to more than 10,000 people. The World Health Organization’s standard is one doctor per 1,000 residents.
While government hospitals are overcrowded, some of India’s elite private clinics are charging up to $950 a day for intensive care with a ventilator.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected media reports that his government is considering another nationwide lockdown, and told a gathering of chief ministers that they should be looking to minimize restrictions in their states.
Despite Modi’s stance, individual states maintain their own restrictions. The southern state of Tamil Nadu imposed a fresh 12-day lockdown on Monday.
Read the full article here.
Like what you just read? Check out our other coronavirus coverage.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity