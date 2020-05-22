Your Friday Update: Coronavirus Tests Damaged on the Way to the Lab, Virus Could Keep Spectators from Attending the Launch, Unemployment Claims Level Off Week to Week

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than 1,700 Floridians will have to be retested for the coronavirus after their state-administered tests were damaged while being transported to the lab for analysis.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Thursday that 1,702 tests were damaged out of about 90,000 that have been administered this month.

The state said the individuals are being contacted and will be given priority for retesting at the site they originally visited.

The state did not give details on how the tests were damaged. The state has conducted about 200,000 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.

While Facebook intends to start bringing some workers back to its offices in July, it will limit occupancy to 25% of normal capacity. The company has said that most staff can keep working from home through the end of the year and has canceled gatherings of more than 50 people through June 2021.

Facebook, like other Silicon Valley companies, was among the first U.S. employers to close offices in the early days of the pandemic. Zuckerberg said 95% of employees are now working remotely.

Zuckerberg acknowledged that the shift may save money for Facebook. The company will adjust employees’ salaries depending on where they live, he said.

Geographically, Facebook will first look to hire people in areas within a one- to four-hour drive of an existing office, such as Portland, Ore., San Diego, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The company is also looking to create new “hubs” with hundreds of remote workers in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver.

The company will initially ramp up remote work for new and existing employees in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on experienced workers, especially senior engineers. Some roles, such as hardware development, content moderation, sales and recruiting, will not be able to be done outside the office.

“When you limit hiring to people who either live in a small number of big cities or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people who live in different communities, different backgrounds or may have different perspectives on things,” he said.

On Thursday, Zuckerberg said that an employee survey indicated a lot of interest in permanent remote work and that he saw benefits in allowing more people to shift away from offices. These benefits include recruiting talented staff who don’t live near a current Facebook office, retaining employees who want to move and improving the diversity of the company’s workforce.

The shift is a sign of how the coronavirus pandemic may permanently alter corporate policies and strategies, particularly in industries such as tech, where many employees can do their jobs outside the office. Twitter and Square, the payments company, have told employees they can work from home indefinitely.

“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work for our scale,” Zuckerberg said. “But we’re going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time. … Because this is fundamentally about changing our culture and the way that we all are going to work long term.”

The company plans to begin “aggressively” hiring remote workers, and it will soon allow some current employees to apply to work remotely on a permanent basis, the CEO said in a livestreamed meeting with staff Thursday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he expects half of the tech giant’s 48,000 employees to be working remotely in the next five to 10 years as part of a major shift in how the company operates.

But officials in Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center, are rolling out the welcome mat in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard this spring by coronavirus lockdowns.

NASA and Space X are urging people to stay at home next Wednesday for safety reasons.

In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with people eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it’s a good idea for spectators to show up for next week’s space launch.

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Florida’s newly released data shows devastating job losses, especially for Osceola and Orange counties.

Over 24 percent of workers in Osceola County have filed for unemployment as of May 9th.

That percentage – which represents more than 44,000 people – is the worst in the state by far.

In Orange County, 16.8 percent of the workforce filed claims. That’s more than 128,000 people.

Workers in the entertainment industry and at hotels and restaurants were hit particularly hard. But thousands in other sectors, including retail sales and health care, also lost their jobs.

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board met Wednesday to discuss the ongoing financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Passenger traffic at the airport has fallen by 90 percent in the last few months, impacting revenue from airlines, rental car companies, parking and concessions operators.

The airport is planning to reduce the number of gates on the South Terminal construction project from 19 to 15, shaving 226 million dollars off the budget.

Fifty million passengers flew through Orlando International airport last year. This year that number is expected to fall to 27 million.

Passenger numbers aren’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until after 2022.

Susan Giles Wantruck, WUSF

Students making the transition to middle or high school next school year may face more challenges than usual after the difficulties of this year – as coronavirus has led to virtual learning for the last few months.

And while parents may not be able to take an actual tour at the school their child will be attending next year, they can certainly take them by the school.

Judy Bryant is a psychology professor at the University of South Florida. She says this will help to ease the transition of starting at a new school.

“But at least you can say, ‘Hey, this is where we are going to do drop-off, or where the bus is going to go, or where you can ride your bicycle and lock it up,’ at least become familiar as best you can,” she says.

Bryant says this is especially important for younger children, even those who will be starting daycare.

Blaise Gainey, WFSU

A data breach has occurred at Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity. The department says it notified individuals that were part of the incident associated with Reemployment Assistance claims. Exactly how many individuals were impacted has not been released.

In a letter to the department’s head, Orlando Democratic Senator Linda Stewart asked how many were impacted, how the breach occurred, and what is being done to make sure it won’t happen again.

DEO is in charge of processing unemployment claims. The department’s unemployment system has been on the receiving end of a long list of complaints from both elected officials and Floridians over problems with filing claims.

Getting an antibody test for the coronavirus? Here’s what it won’t tell you

Rob Stein, NPR

Salvador Perez got really sick in April. He’s 53 and spent weeks isolated in his room in his family’s Chicago apartment, suffering through burning fevers, shivering chills, intense chest pain and other symptoms of COVID-19.

“This has been one of the worst experiences of his life,” says Perez’s daughter, Sheila, who translated from Spanish to English for an interview with NPR. “He didn’t think he was going to make it.”

Perez recovered and now wants to go back to work as a chef at a Chinese restaurant. But his boss told him he needs a test — an antibody test — first. So he found a place to get one and tested positive. His blood indeed has antibodies to the novel coronavirus — proteins that his immune system produced when it fought off the pathogen.

“He feels great that he can get … back to work, since we haven’t really paid our bills,” Sheila Perez says. “And he feels great that he can start doing what he did before the virus again.”

But her father is also nervous. His doctor told him the antibodies might give him some protection against catching the virus again but also stressed that’s far from guaranteed.

“He’s anxious that he doesn’t want to get sick. He’s kind of scared of going back to work because … he might go through it again,” his daughter says.

Salvador Perez is right to be worried. It’s still not certain that antibodies measured by such a test would protect him from catching the virus again. And if the antibodies are protective, it’s unknown how strong that protection might be or how long it might last. There are also questions about the reliability of many antibody tests being sold.

Researchers are urgently trying to answer those uncertainties and figure out how best to conduct antibody testing.

Nevertheless, increasing numbers of people are getting the tests — many without recognizing how much is still unknown about what the results mean.

Some employers, such as Perez’s restaurant, are requiring workers to take antibody tests if they want to continue working or return to their jobs. Others are getting employees tested to see how widely the virus has spread through their workforce and to try to find ways to improve worker safety. And some labor unions are helping workers get tested in hopes of offering them some sense of security against the virus.

In addition, some individuals are buying the tests themselves out of curiosity and to use as a basis for personal decisions, such as whether it’s safe to start spending more time with close friends and extended family members who are outside the household.

But the idea of using antibody testing in these ways worries many doctors and public health authorities because there are many common misconceptions.

For starters, the antibody tests are only a sign of past infection. Whether the infection is actually gone can only be determined by a diagnostic test that identifies genetic material from the virus or viral particles.

Some people also falsely think testing positive on an antibody test proves they can’t get infected with the virus again.

“I think people just want this to go away and want to resume their normal lives,” says Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease for the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “But my fear is [antibody tests are] going to be used as this sort of golden ticket to demonstrate immunity — when we just don’t know if that’s the case.”

Still, Wroblewski and others acknowledge the results might offer at least some useful guidance in certain cases.

“If I had a household where I had a number of younger individuals in the household, one of whom had antibodies, I think that that individual would probably be the safest bet to be able to safely go to get the groceries,” says Michael Mina, an assistant professor of immunology and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

But, Mina quickly adds, “I still wouldn’t want that individual going to get groceries and then going the next day to a nursing home to see Grandma.” Having antibodies against the coronavirus is just no guarantee that you won’t pick up or pass along an infection, he says.

Still, antibody testing could provide researchers with valuable information for studying overall trends in the epidemic, such as how many people in the community have actually been exposed to the virus. Antibody testing could also help identify people who could donate blood plasma containing antibodies; such plasma is being investigated for possible treatments for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Juanita Mora, an immunologist at the Chicago Allergy Center, helped Perez and his family get tested with one of the tests that’s at least been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. (The agency recently cracked down on unregulated tests.) Mora has been doing the same for an increasing number of people in Chicago’s Latino community who are being required to get antibody testing by their employers.

“They want to go back to work and feed their families,” Mora says. “They need the money.”

She says she makes sure her patients understand that they still have to be careful and can’t let down their guard just because they get positive results on an antibody test.

“Having positive antibodies may mean that you have some protection, but you can still get it again,” Mora tells her patients. “And then you want to protect your loved ones, right? So you want to teach your kids the right thing to do.”

“So, keep the face cloth on. Keep the social distancing, and so forth,” Mora advises her patients.

But people are not just getting antibody tests to go back to the workplace.

Jon Pepper and his wife, Diane, who live in New York City, had been wondering whether they had COVID-19 ever since they got sick in April. He’s 64, and they’ve simply wondered whether they might now have some immunity to the virus. He decided to get a $119 antibody test directly from Quest Diagnostics, a big commercial laboratory that now sells the test to anyone who wants one. Diane Pepper was soon tested, too.

“The reality is people are going to be scrambling to get testing,” says Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, Quest’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “They’re going to get any testing they can get their hands on. We see this as a responsible way to get testing.” The company says it’s a responsible provider —it makes sure a doctor explains the results.

The Peppers say testing positive on the antibody test gave them peace of mind.

“I feel like we have some level of protection that our bodies have been through this, and they’re fighting back,” Jon Pepper says. “And they have the capacity to fight back further if necessary.”

“So I think it’s something that’s in my corner in getting through this,” he adds, “and especially in a hot spot like New York City, where we’re surrounded by people who have been exposed to this and infected.”

Pepper says he and his wife are still being cautious. They stay at least 6 feet away from other people when they go outside. And they’re wearing masks when they go shopping. But Pepper and his wife are now thinking about having their adult children over for dinner for the first time in months.

“At some point we have to resume life again. And based on this test I feel like we have some sense — a bit of security,” Pepper says.

Turtle nesting season off to strong start on Florida beaches

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel) — Wildlife officials say Florida’s turtle nesting season is off to a strong start. The University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group recently tagged 1,752 loggerhead turtle nests, 29 leatherback nests and three green turtle nests along the 13 miles of the National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County. In Indian River County researchers also found high numbers of nests. But it’s not totally due to businesses and beaches being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warm winter temperatures may have helped the turtles along in their migration to Florida’s beaches. Turtle nesting season lasts through July.

New jobless claims in Florida stabilize week to week

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of Floridians who filed new unemployment claims last week remained almost unchanged from the previous week.

Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department suggest some stabilization in job losses as Florida businesses have started reopening after being closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

The labor agency reported that Floridians filed 223,927 jobless claims last week, compared to 223,082 claims filed in the previous week. Only California and New York had more new claims filed last week.

Florida’s tourism industry has been hardest hit, with almost a quarter of the workers who’ve filed jobless claims coming from that industry.