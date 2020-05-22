Your Friday Update: Coronavirus Tests Damaged on the Way to the Lab, Virus Could Keep Spectators from Attending the Launch, Unemployment Claims Level Off Week to Week
1,700 Florida coronavirus tests damaged on way to lab
The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than 1,700 Floridians will have to be retested for the coronavirus after their state-administered tests were damaged while being transported to the lab for analysis.
The Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement Thursday that 1,702 tests were damaged out of about 90,000 that have been administered this month.
The state said the individuals are being contacted and will be given priority for retesting at the site they originally visited.
The state did not give details on how the tests were damaged. The state has conducted about 200,000 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Will virus keep Florida spectators from astronaut launch?
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In the age of coronavirus, Florida officials and NASA are split on whether it’s a good idea for spectators to show up for next week’s space launch.
In ordinary times, the beaches and roads along Florida’s Space Coast would be packed with people eager to witness the first astronaut launch from Florida in nine years.
NASA and Space X are urging people to stay at home next Wednesday for safety reasons.
But officials in Brevard County, home to the Kennedy Space Center, are rolling out the welcome mat in an effort to jump-start a tourism industry hit hard this spring by coronavirus lockdowns.
Facebook expects half its employees to work remotely permanently
Shannon Bond, NPR
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he expects half of the tech giant’s 48,000 employees to be working remotely in the next five to 10 years as part of a major shift in how the company operates.
The company plans to begin “aggressively” hiring remote workers, and it will soon allow some current employees to apply to work remotely on a permanent basis, the CEO said in a livestreamed meeting with staff Thursday.
“We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work for our scale,” Zuckerberg said. “But we’re going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time. … Because this is fundamentally about changing our culture and the way that we all are going to work long term.”
The shift is a sign of how the coronavirus pandemic may permanently alter corporate policies and strategies, particularly in industries such as tech, where many employees can do their jobs outside the office. Twitter and Square, the payments company, have told employees they can work from home indefinitely.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg said that an employee survey indicated a lot of interest in permanent remote work and that he saw benefits in allowing more people to shift away from offices. These benefits include recruiting talented staff who don’t live near a current Facebook office, retaining employees who want to move and improving the diversity of the company’s workforce.
“When you limit hiring to people who either live in a small number of big cities or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people who live in different communities, different backgrounds or may have different perspectives on things,” he said.
The company will initially ramp up remote work for new and existing employees in the U.S. and Canada, focusing on experienced workers, especially senior engineers. Some roles, such as hardware development, content moderation, sales and recruiting, will not be able to be done outside the office.
Geographically, Facebook will first look to hire people in areas within a one- to four-hour drive of an existing office, such as Portland, Ore., San Diego, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The company is also looking to create new “hubs” with hundreds of remote workers in Atlanta, Dallas and Denver.
Zuckerberg acknowledged that the shift may save money for Facebook. The company will adjust employees’ salaries depending on where they live, he said.
Facebook, like other Silicon Valley companies, was among the first U.S. employers to close offices in the early days of the pandemic. Zuckerberg said 95% of employees are now working remotely.
While Facebook intends to start bringing some workers back to its offices in July, it will limit occupancy to 25% of normal capacity. The company has said that most staff can keep working from home through the end of the year and has canceled gatherings of more than 50 people through June 2021.
More than 336,000 people in Central Florida have filed claims for unemployment due to COVID-19
Joe Byrnes, WMFE
Florida’s newly released data shows devastating job losses, especially for Osceola and Orange counties.
Over 24 percent of workers in Osceola County have filed for unemployment as of May 9th.
That percentage – which represents more than 44,000 people – is the worst in the state by far.
In Orange County, 16.8 percent of the workforce filed claims. That’s more than 128,000 people.
Workers in the entertainment industry and at hotels and restaurants were hit particularly hard. But thousands in other sectors, including retail sales and health care, also lost their jobs.
Orlando International Airport is considering reductions to its new terminal construction project
Matthew Peddie, WMFE
The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority board met Wednesday to discuss the ongoing financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Passenger traffic at the airport has fallen by 90 percent in the last few months, impacting revenue from airlines, rental car companies, parking and concessions operators.
The airport is planning to reduce the number of gates on the South Terminal construction project from 19 to 15, shaving 226 million dollars off the budget.
Fifty million passengers flew through Orlando International airport last year. This year that number is expected to fall to 27 million.
Passenger numbers aren’t expected to return to pre-pandemic levels until after 2022.
Transitions during the coronavirus pandemic are especially hard on children
Susan Giles Wantruck, WUSF
Students making the transition to middle or high school next school year may face more challenges than usual after the difficulties of this year – as coronavirus has led to virtual learning for the last few months.
And while parents may not be able to take an actual tour at the school their child will be attending next year, they can certainly take them by the school.
Judy Bryant is a psychology professor at the University of South Florida. She says this will help to ease the transition of starting at a new school.
“But at least you can say, ‘Hey, this is where we are going to do drop-off, or where the bus is going to go, or where you can ride your bicycle and lock it up,’ at least become familiar as best you can,” she says.
Bryant says this is especially important for younger children, even those who will be starting daycare.
Data breach at DEO, secretary requests information
Blaise Gainey, WFSU
A data breach has occurred at Florida’s Department of Economic Opportunity. The department says it notified individuals that were part of the incident associated with Reemployment Assistance claims. Exactly how many individuals were impacted has not been released.
In a letter to the department’s head, Orlando Democratic Senator Linda Stewart asked how many were impacted, how the breach occurred, and what is being done to make sure it won’t happen again.
DEO is in charge of processing unemployment claims. The department’s unemployment system has been on the receiving end of a long list of complaints from both elected officials and Floridians over problems with filing claims.
Getting an antibody test for the coronavirus? Here’s what it won’t tell you
Rob Stein, NPR
Salvador Perez got really sick in April. He’s 53 and spent weeks isolated in his room in his family’s Chicago apartment, suffering through burning fevers, shivering chills, intense chest pain and other symptoms of COVID-19.
“This has been one of the worst experiences of his life,” says Perez’s daughter, Sheila, who translated from Spanish to English for an interview with NPR. “He didn’t think he was going to make it.”
Perez recovered and now wants to go back to work as a chef at a Chinese restaurant. But his boss told him he needs a test — an antibody test — first. So he found a place to get one and tested positive. His blood indeed has antibodies to the novel coronavirus — proteins that his immune system produced when it fought off the pathogen.
“He feels great that he can get … back to work, since we haven’t really paid our bills,” Sheila Perez says. “And he feels great that he can start doing what he did before the virus again.”
But her father is also nervous. His doctor told him the antibodies might give him some protection against catching the virus again but also stressed that’s far from guaranteed.
“He’s anxious that he doesn’t want to get sick. He’s kind of scared of going back to work because … he might go through it again,” his daughter says.
Salvador Perez is right to be worried. It’s still not certain that antibodies measured by such a test would protect him from catching the virus again. And if the antibodies are protective, it’s unknown how strong that protection might be or how long it might last. There are also questions about the reliability of many antibody tests being sold.
Researchers are urgently trying to answer those uncertainties and figure out how best to conduct antibody testing.
Nevertheless, increasing numbers of people are getting the tests — many without recognizing how much is still unknown about what the results mean.
Some employers, such as Perez’s restaurant, are requiring workers to take antibody tests if they want to continue working or return to their jobs. Others are getting employees tested to see how widely the virus has spread through their workforce and to try to find ways to improve worker safety. And some labor unions are helping workers get tested in hopes of offering them some sense of security against the virus.
In addition, some individuals are buying the tests themselves out of curiosity and to use as a basis for personal decisions, such as whether it’s safe to start spending more time with close friends and extended family members who are outside the household.
But the idea of using antibody testing in these ways worries many doctors and public health authorities because there are many common misconceptions.
For starters, the antibody tests are only a sign of past infection. Whether the infection is actually gone can only be determined by a diagnostic test that identifies genetic material from the virus or viral particles.
Some people also falsely think testing positive on an antibody test proves they can’t get infected with the virus again.
“I think people just want this to go away and want to resume their normal lives,” says Kelly Wroblewski, director of infectious disease for the Association of Public Health Laboratories. “But my fear is [antibody tests are] going to be used as this sort of golden ticket to demonstrate immunity — when we just don’t know if that’s the case.”
Still, Wroblewski and others acknowledge the results might offer at least some useful guidance in certain cases.
“If I had a household where I had a number of younger individuals in the household, one of whom had antibodies, I think that that individual would probably be the safest bet to be able to safely go to get the groceries,” says Michael Mina, an assistant professor of immunology and infectious disease at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
But, Mina quickly adds, “I still wouldn’t want that individual going to get groceries and then going the next day to a nursing home to see Grandma.” Having antibodies against the coronavirus is just no guarantee that you won’t pick up or pass along an infection, he says.
Still, antibody testing could provide researchers with valuable information for studying overall trends in the epidemic, such as how many people in the community have actually been exposed to the virus. Antibody testing could also help identify people who could donate blood plasma containing antibodies; such plasma is being investigated for possible treatments for COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Juanita Mora, an immunologist at the Chicago Allergy Center, helped Perez and his family get tested with one of the tests that’s at least been approved for use by the Food and Drug Administration. (The agency recently cracked down on unregulated tests.) Mora has been doing the same for an increasing number of people in Chicago’s Latino community who are being required to get antibody testing by their employers.
“They want to go back to work and feed their families,” Mora says. “They need the money.”
She says she makes sure her patients understand that they still have to be careful and can’t let down their guard just because they get positive results on an antibody test.
“Having positive antibodies may mean that you have some protection, but you can still get it again,” Mora tells her patients. “And then you want to protect your loved ones, right? So you want to teach your kids the right thing to do.”
“So, keep the face cloth on. Keep the social distancing, and so forth,” Mora advises her patients.
But people are not just getting antibody tests to go back to the workplace.
Jon Pepper and his wife, Diane, who live in New York City, had been wondering whether they had COVID-19 ever since they got sick in April. He’s 64, and they’ve simply wondered whether they might now have some immunity to the virus. He decided to get a $119 antibody test directly from Quest Diagnostics, a big commercial laboratory that now sells the test to anyone who wants one. Diane Pepper was soon tested, too.
“The reality is people are going to be scrambling to get testing,” says Dr. Jay Wohlgemuth, Quest’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “They’re going to get any testing they can get their hands on. We see this as a responsible way to get testing.” The company says it’s a responsible provider —it makes sure a doctor explains the results.
The Peppers say testing positive on the antibody test gave them peace of mind.
“I feel like we have some level of protection that our bodies have been through this, and they’re fighting back,” Jon Pepper says. “And they have the capacity to fight back further if necessary.”
“So I think it’s something that’s in my corner in getting through this,” he adds, “and especially in a hot spot like New York City, where we’re surrounded by people who have been exposed to this and infected.”
Pepper says he and his wife are still being cautious. They stay at least 6 feet away from other people when they go outside. And they’re wearing masks when they go shopping. But Pepper and his wife are now thinking about having their adult children over for dinner for the first time in months.
“At some point we have to resume life again. And based on this test I feel like we have some sense — a bit of security,” Pepper says.
Turtle nesting season off to strong start on Florida beaches
ORLANDO, Fla. (Orlando Sentinel) — Wildlife officials say Florida’s turtle nesting season is off to a strong start.
The University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group recently tagged 1,752 loggerhead turtle nests, 29 leatherback nests and three green turtle nests along the 13 miles of the National Wildlife Refuge in Brevard County.
In Indian River County researchers also found high numbers of nests. But it’s not totally due to businesses and beaches being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. Warm winter temperatures may have helped the turtles along in their migration to Florida’s beaches.
Turtle nesting season lasts through July.
New jobless claims in Florida stabilize week to week
The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The number of Floridians who filed new unemployment claims last week remained almost unchanged from the previous week.
Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Labor Department suggest some stabilization in job losses as Florida businesses have started reopening after being closed to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
The labor agency reported that Floridians filed 223,927 jobless claims last week, compared to 223,082 claims filed in the previous week. Only California and New York had more new claims filed last week.
Florida’s tourism industry has been hardest hit, with almost a quarter of the workers who’ve filed jobless claims coming from that industry.
VA cemeteries open for visitation on Memorial Day
Stephanie Colombini, WUSF
Veterans and their families can’t gather in large groups on Memorial Day this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But they can still visit the graves of fallen heroes at one of Florida’s nine national cemeteries run by the VA.
Visitors are invited to stop by national cemeteries like the one at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg to lay wreaths or small flags on the graves of fallen heroes. Paul Russo is the director of Bay Pines VA Healthcare System.
“I consider Memorial Day the nation’s holy day of remembrance of those Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice. It needs to be observed, regardless of the current pandemic,” Russo said.
Russo says that’s especially the case this year, the 75th anniversary of World War II ending.
He says visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the VA campus and social distancing is required. Russo is encouraging people to go over the weekend to avoid the large crowds on Memorial Day.
Bay Pines is also hosting a virtual ceremony Monday on Facebook, as is the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
Attorney General Ashley Moody urges Congress to clear barriers to death benefits
Robbie Gaffney, WFSU
Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody is joining attorneys general across the country in asking Congress to clear the way for families of first responders who die of COVID-19 to apply for federal benefits.
Right now the family must prove the person caught an infectious disease from a work-related activity.
The attorneys general say that might be difficult to prove with COVID-19. Moody says some Florida police officers have already died due to the virus.
“We must support these brave men and women who face danger daily on our behalf, and as the wife of a law enforcement office I can tell you we must also support their families should they make the ultimate sacrifice,” Moody said.
The United States Senate passed an act to temporarily suspend barriers to death benefits. The House of Representatives is considering the measure.
FAMU alumni to offer career advice to recent grads in upcoming online panel
Robbie Gaffney, WFSU
Florida A & M University alumni who graduated during the Great Recession will give career advice to recent graduates during an upcoming online panel.
According to the PEW Research Center, people who graduated during the Great Recession faced a challenging job market and high unemployment rates. That’s led to delays in major life events like buying homes and getting married and starting families.
Now, recent graduates are facing similar struggles. FAMU’s Shereada Harrell says she hopes recent grads can learn from these alumni.
“We want them to give them their perspective of where they’re—where things were when they graduated and giving them some motivation to keep going,” Harrell said.
Harrell says employers who are still hiring will also be on the panel, giving tips on how to make themselves stand out in a tight job market. The university plans to push out more details on its social media accounts.
Catholic masses can resume across Tampa Bay starting next weekend
Mark Schreiner, WUSF
Catholics across the Tampa Bay region can begin attending Sunday masses starting the weekend of May 30th.
Bishop Gregory Parkes released a video statement, saying Sunday services can resume with churches adhering to social distancing guidelines.
But the leader of the Diocese of St. Petersburg urged caution for those who may be at risk of contracting coronavirus.
“We are called to be good stewards of our health and take practical steps to avoid spreading illness. Therefore, restrictions will be in place since we are still in the midst of a pandemic. For now, we will need to limit the number of people at church for social distancing and to continue the practice of frequent sanitizing,” Parkes said.
It was unclear how churches will enforce the guidelines, and Parkes said reopening is up to each church’s discretion.
Grand jury charges man with threatening to spread virus
The Associated Press
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of coughing on and spitting at police officers while claiming to be infected with the coronavirus has been indicted on a federal terrorism charge.
Court records say a federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging 31-year-old James Jamal Curry with perpetrating a biological weapon hoax.
Court records say Curry coughed on a St. Petersburg police officer during a March domestic violence arrest and claimed to have COVID-19.
During another arrest the next night, prosecutors say Curry spit on an officer and repeated his claim. Curry later tested negative for the coronavirus. Curry’s attorney says prosecutors are stretching a law meant for terrorists to cover a run-of-the-mill police encounter.
Universal Orlando seeks to reopen theme parks in early June
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando is aiming to reopen its theme parks in early June.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that company executive John Sprouls on Thursday asked Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings for approval to open as early as June 5.
Demings must sign off on Universal’s reopening plan before it heads to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for his approval. Universal Orlando and crosstown rivals, Walt Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando, have been closed since mid-March in an effort to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Disney and Universal reopened shopping and restaurant complexes during the past week, with several restrictions.
