Your Friday Update: Orlando City Advances Through Tournament, DeSantis Pushes to Reschedule Football Game, Orange County Teachers Prepare for Fall

Nani has 2 goals and Orlando holds off Minnesota 3-1

The Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Nani scored a pair of first-half goals and Orlando City advanced to the MLS is Back tournament title match by holding off Minnesota United 3-1 on Thursday night. Orlando will play the Portland Timbers, who defeated the Philadelphia Union 2-1 in the other semifinal on Wednesday night. The championship game will be held on Tuesday. Mason Toye pulled Minnesota within 2-1 with his first goal of the season in the 83rd minute, and the Lions withstood United’s attack down the stretch before Benji Michel’s goal for the final margin.

Prices for COVID-19 vaccines are starting to come into focus

Sydney Lupkin, NPR

How much will vaccines against the coronavirus cost? Even though none has finished clinical testing, some clues about pricing are starting to emerge.

Cambridge, Mass.-based Moderna, one of the leading horses in the vaccine race, has already made deals at between $32 and $37 per dose of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in agreements with some foreign countries, rattling consumer advocates, who fear an unfair deal for U.S. taxpayers.

These Moderna prices reflected “smaller volume agreements,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said during a conference call Wednesday to discuss the company’s second-quarter financial results. He added that the price would come down for larger volume agreements, hinting at a lower price for U.S. taxpayers.

Still, advocates are worried. Moderna has been developing its vaccine with hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of help from the federal government.

In mid-April, the drugmaker won a $483 million award from BARDA, the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, toward research and development of its coronavirus vaccine. And that award could ultimately be worth almost $1 billion if the company meets all its goals under the contract, according to federal records.

With $600 unemployment aid gone, homelessness is what keeps this mother up at night

Stacey Vanek Smith, NPR

Back in March, Sandy Villatoro was laid off from her job as a housekeeper at a hotel in downtown Phoenix. But the weekly $600 unemployment payment she had been receiving during the coronavirus pandemic kept her family afloat — until that benefit expired last week.

The mother of two children is still paying off hospital bills from her pregnancy last year. She also needed to upgrade the family’s Internet service so her son could keep up with his school’s remote learning. At the same time, Villatoro’s husband, a roofer whose work has slowed during the pandemic, isn’t bringing in enough money to cover the family’s bills.

“My bills were piling up,” she said. “It was so fast that I couldn’t keep up with it.”

Initially, her status as a recipient of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — which grants protections to people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children — made her nervous about applying for unemployment benefits. But as she learned from a Facebook group, being a DACA recipient doesn’t disqualify her from unemployment assistance.

She used the $600 in weekly aid to get ahead on her monthly car payments, hoping that if her unemployment benefits were ever cut off, she might get a break on late payments in the future.

Villatoro prides herself on being a smart budgeter, but without the weekly payments, she’s not sure how she will make ends meet in the coming weeks.

“I feel so vulnerable,” she said. “I hate asking for help, I hate asking for a handout, but it’s something I need at the current moment, my kids need it. It’s so hard just to even say I need it.”

Friendships change. Here’s how to deal

Life Kit, NPR

Friendships inevitably shift over time — and during COVID-19, you might be facing more changes than usual.

But those shifts in relationships aren’t necessarily a bad thing.

Life Kit consulted the experts about how to take a hard look at friendships — and how to break up with a pal, if that’s the best route to take. This episode originally ran on August 21, 2019.

Florida governor pushes to reschedule UF-FSU football game

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing to get the annual football game between Florida State and the University of Florida rescheduled. He said Thursday that keeping the famed rivalry going will be good for the state. The two schools have played each other every year since 1958. But Florida State is in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Florida is in the Southeastern Conference. The ACC and SEC are limiting teams to an in-conference schedule only. DeSantis says he’s going to work on keeping the rivalry going over the next few weeks.

Florida rescinds quarantine mandate for New York travelers

The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. The order signed by DeSantis and made public Thursday also eliminated detailed requirements restaurant employees had to meet before they could return to work. DeSantis’ latest order rescinded a mandate issued in March that people must quarantine upon arriving in Florida if they had come from the New York area, which at the time was the epicenter of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Florida on Thursday reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases.

Orange County Public School teacher prepares to return to class

Talia Blake, WMFE

School restarts next week across Central Florida, but most counties still don’t have a solid reopening plan. Sean Griffin is an elementary school teacher with Orange County Public Schools who splits his time between New York and Florida. His prime residency is in New York, but he lives in Florida during the school year while he teaches. Griffin says with the uncertainty of the pandemic, he plans to stay in New York this upcoming school year.

“In my basement, I have a large finished basement. I’m developing a learning pod for the school district that I live in up here. I’m going to take on probably six students at most and kind of have a small homeschool setting down here for students that are going to work virtually.” Griffin hopes to return for the following school year that will begin fall 2021. Orange County Public Schools start this school year on Monday.

Third largest school district in Florida goes remote-only for first four weeks