Your Friday Coronvirus Update: Florida Adds Nearly 10,000 New Cases; 120 Deaths

Florida adds another 9,987 cases and 120 deaths as hospitalizations tick up

Matthew Peddie

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,987 new coronavirus cases and 120 new deaths Friday. The state has reported 1,039,207 cases since March. Including non-residents, 19,236 people have died from COVID-19 in Florida.

The percent positivity for new cases fell to 7.49%. The percent of new positive cases has ranged from 6.21% to 9.12% over the past two weeks.

Orange County reported 620 new cases, taking its cumulative total to 60,392 cases. Some 651 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 4,334 patients hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. Hospitalizations have been increasing, although they remain well below their peak over the summer.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed

It’s Full Speed Ahead For Brightline With Work on Central Florida Projects Continuing During the Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Brightline says it’s going to reopen services in South Florida in the not-so-distant future subject to the travel market. Read more here.

In Marion County, commissioners look to CARES Act funds for future tax break

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Marion County commissioners said Tuesday that they are looking to CARES Act money as the means of a possible tax break next year for their constituents. Read more here.

Orlando Magic Co-Founder Jimmy Hewitt Dies Sunday At 79

Talia Blake, WMFE

Orlando Magic co-founder Jimmy Hewitt died early Sunday Morning at 79. The Magic announced Hewitt’s death in a tweet Sunday saying he was quote “the architect for the Magic – he dreamed it, believed it, conceived it, and nurtured it into a reality.” Read more here.

Come Read With Me: Daytona Beach International Airport, Volusia County Public Library Team Up to Offer Passengers Free Books

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Daytona Beach International Airport and the Volusia County Public Library have teamed up to offer free books and other reading materials to passengers. The program is called “Books on the Fly.” WMFE spoke with library director Lucinda Colee and airport spokesperson Joanne Magley about how the program makes flying and reading easier during the pandemic. Listen to the interview here.