 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Friday coronavirus updates: More than 25,000 Floridians have died with COVID-19; Lake County plans second doses; Seminole cancels text alerts

by (WMFE)

Image: VA VAntage Point blog

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

More than 25,000 Floridians have died with COVID-19

As of today, more than 25,000 Floridians have died with COVID-19.

The state added 272 residents to its death toll — and five non-residents.

The number of new cases in Florida rose each day this week. The Florida Department of Health reported 13,719 new cases from Thursday.

Orange County added 36 deaths in today’s coronavirus report. So far 893 county residents have died.

Statewide the test positive rate was 12.4 percent on Thursday. It was above 11 percent throughout Central Florida.

Sumter County was the region’s worst with 17.7 percent of new test results coming back positive. Osceola was next with 17.1 percent.

About one and quarter million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. More than 139,000 have received a second dose.

Lake County plans second doses

People who got a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine from the Lake County Health Department will be getting calls to schedule the second dose.

The health department announced Friday that Moderna recipients will receive the second shot Tuesday through Thursday of next week.

And some Pfizer recipients will have appointments the following week.

The department will start giving first doses to seniors again when the next allotment arrives.

You can find vaccine updates on its website and its Twitter account, which is @FLHealthLake.

Seminole County cancels text alerts

Seminole County announced today it has suspended its COVID-19 vaccine text alerts.

That’s because demand is “far outpacing available resources and vaccines.”

Instead, seniors are encouraged to check the county website — PrepareSeminole.org — each Tuesday for appointments the next week.

The online calendar they use also lets users follow the week’s events and receive a notification if appointments become available.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP