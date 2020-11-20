Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day in A Row

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day in a Row

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,085 new coronavirus cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in residents to 910,065 and the death toll to 17,889 people since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 557 new cases today for a total of 53,941 cases in residents since mid-March.

Overall, Florida has a positivity rate of 7.64 percent.

