Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day in A Row

by (WMFE)

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo credit: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say "Alexa, play NPR" and you'll be connected.

Florida Reports More Than 9,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Day in a Row

Danielle Prieur, WMFE 

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,085 new coronavirus cases and 79 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in residents to 910,065 and the death toll to 17,889 people since the start of the pandemic.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 557 new cases today for a total of 53,941 cases in residents since mid-March.

Overall, Florida has a positivity rate of 7.64 percent.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

 

Park Hopper Option Returns to Disney Parks In the New Year

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The company says the move will allow them to continue to manage attendance in a way that allows for social distancing. Read more here.

Florida Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive For COVID-19

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

Scott said he started quarantine last week after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive. Read more here.

Ocala Christmas Parade Canceled Two Days After City Council Approval

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Ocala Christmas Parade organizers announced Thursday that a worsening pandemic and the Marion County School Board have caused the cancellation of this year’s event. Read more here.

Coronavirus FAQ: How Do I Clean My Mask — Washing Machine? Oven? Broccoli Steamer?

Sheila Mulrooney Eldred, NPR

The good news: Yes, baking your cloth or synthetic mask would probably kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. Read more here.


