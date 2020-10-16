Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports More Than 3,440 New Coronavirus Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Florida Reports More Than 3,440 New Coronavirus Cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

On Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,449 new coronavirus cases in residents and 94 new coronavirus-related deaths.

That brings the total number of cases in the state since the beginning of the pandemic to 748,437, and the death toll to 15,830 residents.

More than 46,860 residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Orange County continued to lead Central Florida with the most coronavirus cases, adding 266 new cases today for a total of 43,044 positive tests since mid-March.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

For A Winter Garden Man, The Pandemic Will Influence His Vote

Dinorah Prevost, WUSF

Voting for the 2020 election is underway, and all year, we’ve been amplifying the voices of voters across the crucial I-4 Corridor. Today, we meet Michael Weinbaum of Winter Garden. He says the pandemic is influencing how he looks at government and voting. Read more here.

University of South Florida Is Eliminating College Of Education Undergraduate Programs

Mark Schreiner, WUSF

The University of South Florida is shutting down its College of Education and eliminating undergraduate degrees. The decision to revamp as a Graduate School of Education will cut its budget almost 7 million dollars – or 35 percent – over two years. Read more here.

Motorcyclists Roll In For Biketoberfest 2020

Talia Blake, WMFE

Motorcyclists are rolling into Daytona Beach for the start of Biketoberfest, but it may look different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Drive Thru Flu Shots Begin Saturday in Orange County: Epidemiologist Alvina Chu Explains How It Works, Why You Should Get One

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health in Orange County will be offering its yearly drive thru flu shots starting Saturday at Freedom High School. 90.7 WMFE spoke with DOH’s Epidemiology Program Manager Alvina Chu about how the clinics work and why it’s crucial to get vaccinated this year. Read more here.