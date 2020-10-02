Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 2,660 New Cases

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida adds 2,660 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 2,660 new coronavirus cases and 111 deaths Friday. The cumulative case count is now 711,804. COVID-19 has killed 14,730 people statewide.

The percent positive rate for new cases was 3.77%, the lowest it’s been in 14 days.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 2,063 people hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday. Hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 have been falling since July.

Orange County reported 178 new cases and six deaths. More than 40,000 people have been infected and 476 people have died from COVID-19 in Orange County.

Volusia County added 8 new deaths; Marion County six new deaths; Seminole and Brevard each reported four new deaths and Osceola and Lake each reported one new death.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

President Trump Cancels Sanford Rally

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Trump has canceled a campaign stop at Orlando Sanford International Airport today after testing positive for coronavirus. Read more here.

Trump And First Lady Have ‘Mild Symptoms’ After Testing Positive For The Coronavirus

Alana Wise, NPR

The country was put on edge overnight as President Trump announced that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that raises concerns about their health and throws the final stretch of the presidential campaign — already upended by the pandemic — even further into unknown territory. Read more here.

Orange County Navigates The New Normal As Florida Reopens Amid Ongoing Pandemic

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s announcement reopening the state last week sent local authorities scrambling: figuring out how to interpret the order and keep mask ordinances in place while coronavirus cases continue, even as the state relaxes rules around the pandemic. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says communication between the governor and local authorities needs to improve. Listen to the interview here.

Orange, Osceola County Residents Should Check Their Mailboxes for Jury Summonses As Courts Reopen

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Courts in both counties will have a limited reopening under phase two. Chief Judge Donald A. Myers says the court began mailing out jury summonses this week, for jurors to report to court in late October. Read more here.