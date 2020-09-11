Your Friday Coronavirus Update: Daily Case Number Ticks Up Over 3,000

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Daily Case Count Ticks Up Over 3,000

Florida’s daily coronavirus case count is back over three thousand in the latest report from the state department of health.

With 3,731 new cases, Florida now has had 658,381 confirmed cases.

The latest report saw a spike in the number of tests: 73,871, compared to 51,294 the day before.

One hundred eighty three new deaths were reported. Some 12,658 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.

In Orange County, which has the most cases of any Central Florida county, the death toll is now 405.

Orange County’s cumulative case count stands at 37,701.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Daytona Beach City Commissioners Vote Against Permits For Biketoberfest

Talia Blake, WMFE

Daytona Beach city commissioners know they can’t stop motorcyclists from coming to Biketoberfest but, they won’t be encouraging visitors this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Update: Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation Will Reopen All Bars on Monday

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Florida bars that only sell alcohol will be able to reopen on Monday according to a new executive order from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Read more here.

VIDEO: How To Protect Yourself From Coronavirus That Can Linger In The Air

Pien Huang (NPR)

We all know that if someone with the coronavirus coughs or sneezes on you, you’re at risk of catching it. But even when we speak or laugh or breathe, particles come out of our noses and mouths. Watch the video here.

AdventHealth Doctors Remind Patients to Get Yearly Colonoscopies, Mammograms During Pandemic

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

AdventHealth doctors say it’s not only safe, but recommended, that patients with a family history or other risk factors continue to get cancer screenings during the pandemic. Read more here.