 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Friday Coronavirus Update: 3,000 New Cases Reported, Daily Test Numbers Tick Up

by (WMFE)

Photo: CDC @cdc

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Florida Adds 3,000 New Cases, 139 New Deaths

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The State Department of Health reported 3,204 new cases Friday, and 139 new deaths from COVID-19. The cumulative case count is 677,660.  The death toll from COVID-19 is 13,387.

The DOH reported 84,098 test results Thursday, the highest daily number of residents tested in the last 14 days.

The percent positivity for Thursday was 4.18%. Percent positivity over the last 14 days has ranged from 3.85% to 5.94%.

Orange County reported 204 new cases and five deaths. Some 39,623 cases have been reported in Orange County and 431 people have died.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Here’s What You Need to Know About a Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Health experts predict a coronavirus vaccine could be approved by the end of the year, but it could take another few months before it’s distributed. Listen to the interview with UF Epidemiologist Cindy Prins here.

Nonprofits Work To Help Residents Of Osceola County’s Star Motel

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Washington Post shone a spotlight on the Star Motel in Osceola County where residents are staying with no water or power. It’s not the first time a reporter has written about this motel or the issue of homelessness in Osceola County, but for now, nonprofits are working with residents to move them into into safer, cleaner accommodation.

On this episode of Intersection, we talk about how the pandemic and the recession is amplifying the housing crisis with Barbie Austria, founder of Kissimmee Poinciana Homeless Outreach; and Rev. Mary Lee Downey, executive director of the Community Hope Center in Kissimmee. Listen to the episode here

Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball Cancelled After Positive Case

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Public Schools says Boone High School’s Girls JV Volleyball was canceled because of a positive coronavirus case. Read more here.

How The Pandemic Is Widening The Racial Wealth Gap

Rhitu Chatterjee, NPR

Joeller Stanton used to be an assistant teacher at a private school in Baltimore and made about $30,000 a year. In mid-March, when the pandemic was just starting, her school closed for what was supposed to be two weeks. “Up to that point, we were under the impression that it wasn’t that serious, that everything was going to be OK,” Stanton recalls. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP