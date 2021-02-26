Your End of the Week Coronavirus Update: Florida Adds 5,922 New Coronavirus Cases on Friday

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Department of Health reported 5,922 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state to close to 1,900,000 since the start of the pandemic.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload over the past week was around 6,080 cases.

That represents a one percent decrease in daily cases compared to last week and a 22 percent decrease compared with two weeks ago.

The state also added 146 new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday bringing the death toll to 30,624 residents since mid-March.

More than 79,000 residents have been hospitalized in the state with the disease.

About 2,800,000 people, mostly seniors 65 and up and healthcare workers, have been inoculated with the first dose of the vaccine.

Four new federally operated vaccine sites are expected to open next week in Florida including one at Valencia College West in Orlando.

Here’s a rundown of COVID-related stories from the week:

Federal Vaccine Site, AdventHealth Pop-Up Site Will Distribute Thousands Of Vaccines Next Week

Four vaccine sites will open in Orange County next week.

This Is Savannah. She’s 22 Years Old, A Heart Transplant Recipient And A COVID Survivor. And She Wants You To Get Vaccinated.

AdventHealth Central Florida doctors are encouraging transplant recipients to get vaccinated against COVID-19 when more shots become available to the general public.

CDC Launches Web Tool To Help Americans Find COVID-19 Vaccines

The scramble to secure a COVID-19 vaccine appointment is chaotic and fierce. There are not yet enough doses for everyone who's eligible and wants to get vaccinated. As frustration rises, the federal government hasn't offered much besides assurances that things will get better and appeals for calm.

DeSantis: When Senior Demand For Covid-19 Vaccine Drops, Residents As Young As 55 Will Be Eligible

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday in Brooksville that the next step in expanding vaccinations could be offering it to residents as young as 55.