Your Election Day Coronavirus Update: State Drops Data Late, Adds More than 4,600 New Coronavirus Cases

State drops data late, adds more than 4,600 new coronavirus cases

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 4,637 new coronavirus cases and 56 new coronavirus-related deaths on Monday.

That brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in residents to 805,924 and the total number of deaths in residents to 16,890 people since the start of the pandemic.

More than 49,700 people have been hospitalized in the state since mid-March.

Orange County continues to lead Central Florida with 360 new cases for a total of 47,346 cases in total.

Here are stories you may have missed during the election news cycle:

More Than 70 TSA Agents Have Tested Positive for Coronavirus at Orlando International Airport

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

In an update sent to staff on Monday, Federal Security Director Pete Garcia said three TSA officers tested positive for COVID-19. Garcia said the officers will remain out of operation until they are cleared by a doctor. Read more here.

UCF Professor DeGennaro Continues to Teach Through Stage 4 Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

University of Central Florida nursing professor Joyce DeGennaro hasn’t missed a day of class during the pandemic. But what makes this even more exceptional is the wife and mother of two children has stage four breast cancer. Read more here.

Halloween Revelers in Orlando Didn’t Follow Health Precautions. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

About 80 percent of the people in downtown Orlando on Halloween weren’t wearing face masks or social distancing. Read more here.