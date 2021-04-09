 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your COVID-19 Update for Friday: Florida Reports 7,121 New Coronavirus Cases, 62 Additional Deaths

by (WMFE)

Photo: Nick Fewings

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,121 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,111,807.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily case load this week was 5,737 cases. That’s an 8 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 21 percent increase over the last two weeks. 

The Sunshine State also added 62 new deaths today for a total of 33,968 residents who have passed away from COVID-related illness while more than 86,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

At last count, some 6,942,405 people have been vaccinated in Florida. 

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed: 

Orange County Launches Its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program With Site At Barber Park Opening Monday

Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day. Read more here.

It’s A Tiny, Sweet, Dried Fruit With A Big Significance: CAIR Florida Sends Dates To Muslim Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has shipped dates, a sweet, dried fruit used to break the fast at Ramadan, to 54 Florida prisons ahead of the holy month. Read more here.

Intersection: Unpacking The Anti-Riot Bill; What Medicaid Expansion Would Mean For Florida

Health care is the second largest item in the budget: And The pandemic and recent federal incentives have reignited the debate in Florida on whether or not to expand Medicaid. Read more here.

Zoom Burnout is Real: How to Escape the Rut 

So many people who are working from home are feeling burnt out these days. Read more here. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP