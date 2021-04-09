Your COVID-19 Update for Friday: Florida Reports 7,121 New Coronavirus Cases, 62 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Florida Department of Health reported 7,121 new coronavirus cases on Friday bringing the total number of cases in the state to 2,111,807.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily case load this week was 5,737 cases. That’s an 8 percent increase from last week’s daily average and a 21 percent increase over the last two weeks.

The Sunshine State also added 62 new deaths today for a total of 33,968 residents who have passed away from COVID-related illness while more than 86,000 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

At last count, some 6,942,405 people have been vaccinated in Florida.

Orange County Launches Its Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Program With Site At Barber Park Opening Monday

Residents 16 and older can get the Pfizer vaccine Monday through Friday at the site. Up to 1,000 doses will be available each day. Read more here.

It’s A Tiny, Sweet, Dried Fruit With A Big Significance: CAIR Florida Sends Dates To Muslim Inmates Ahead Of Ramadan

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has shipped dates, a sweet, dried fruit used to break the fast at Ramadan, to 54 Florida prisons ahead of the holy month. Read more here.

Intersection: Unpacking The Anti-Riot Bill; What Medicaid Expansion Would Mean For Florida

Health care is the second largest item in the budget: And The pandemic and recent federal incentives have reignited the debate in Florida on whether or not to expand Medicaid. Read more here.

Zoom Burnout is Real: How to Escape the Rut

So many people who are working from home are feeling burnt out these days. Read more here.