Your coronavirus update for Wednesday: Overall deaths from COVID-19 exceed 34,000 in Florida

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> </p> <p></span>

Just over 34,000 people — residents and non-residents — have died with COVID-19 in Florida. That includes 89 reported today.

Coronavirus deaths were trending downward in the state until about a week ago.

Data compiled by the New York Times shows the seven-day average has been rising since then.

Another 5,166 Florida residents have tested positive for the virus. And the seven-day average of new cases is up by 12% over the previous week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR.

Fewer than 3,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida..

And the state reports that nearly 5-point-9 million residents have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. Three-point-3 million are fully vaccinated.

Farmworkers, Commissioner Fried Ask Gov. DeSantis For More Vaccine Sites For Agricultural Workers

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

At a roundtable hosted by Commissioner Nikki Fried today, Florida farmworkers called on Gov. Ron DeSantis to open more vaccine sites in the rural areas where they live and work.

Read this article.