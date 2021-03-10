Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: New Cases Trend Down, Vaccinations Pass 2 Million
Florida added 4,895 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today .
Florida is averaging 4,948 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.
That’s a 12% decrease over the week prior, and a 16% decrease from two weeks ago.
Hospitalizations are trending down. As of Wednesday morning, 3,210 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
More than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide and 31,948 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.
More than 2 million Florida residents have now completed a series of the vaccine. Some 2,031,584 people are fully vaccinated, either with both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A further 1,753,286 people in the state have received the first shot of a two shot vaccine.
