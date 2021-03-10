 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: New Cases Trend Down, Vaccinations Pass 2 Million

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida added 4,895 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today .

Florida is averaging 4,948 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 12% decrease over the week prior, and a 16% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are trending down. As of Wednesday morning, 3,210 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

More than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported statewide and 31,948 Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 

More than 2 million Florida residents have now completed a series of the vaccine. Some 2,031,584 people are fully vaccinated, either with both shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A further 1,753,286 people in the state have received the first shot of a two shot vaccine.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP