Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Nearly 10,000 New Cases Added

Florida adds nearly 10,000 new cases

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,920 new coronavirus cases Wednesday. The state has now seen 1,018,160 cases. Yesterday Florida became the third state behind California and Texas to surpass the one million case mark.

With 96 new COVID-19 deaths reported the death toll now stands at 19,012.

The percent positive rate for new cases has increased for the last five days, climbing to 9.12%. Florida’s percent positive rate for all residents tested Tuesday was 10.87%.

Orange County has now reported 59,218 cases and 648 deaths from COVID-19.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 4,246 people hospitalized statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Orange County Considering Fines For Businesses That Repeatedly Break Coronavirus Protocols

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says after videos surfaced online of residents not wearing masks or social distancing at a club this weekend, he’s considering legal action. Read more here.

In Marion County, commissioners look to CARES Act funds for future tax break

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Marion County commissioners said Tuesday that they are looking to CARES Act money as the means of a possible tax break next year for their constituents. Read more here.

Health Care Workers, Nursing Home Residents To Be Prioritized For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pien Huang, NPR

A federal advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Tuesday to recommend who should get COVID-19 vaccines first once one is authorized for use. Read more here.

DeSantis promised no forced COVID-19 vaccinations. Now there’s a bill for that

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Under state law, the surgeon general can order vaccinations — along with other measures — during a public health emergency. Republican State Rep. Anthony Sabatini of Lake County wants to change that. He filed a bill Monday to strip the state of that authority. Read more here.

Coronavirus Was In U.S. Weeks Earlier Than Previously Known, Study Says

Jaclyn Diaz, NPR

The coronavirus was present in the U.S. weeks earlier than scientists and public health officials previously thought, and before cases in China were publicly identified, according to a new government study published Monday. Read more here.