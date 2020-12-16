Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Florida Averaging 10,000 New Cases Per Day

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida averaging 10,000 new cases per day

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 11,344 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Wednesday.

That’s an increase compared to the two prior days.

Florida is averaging 10 thousand new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a seven percent increase over the week prior, and a 28 percent increase from two weeks ago.

As of Wednesday morning, 5,150 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.1 Million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 20,490 people have died statewide.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Marion County Fire Rescue paramedics will assist with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

As Marion County prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccinations, paramedics will have an important role in reaching all corners of the county. Read more here.

How COVID-19 Is Making The Holiday Season Not So Jolly For Santa Clauses

Rachel Hubbard, NPR

The decisions for the people who work as Santa and Mrs. Claus this year are difficult. This high-risk group is trying to navigate keeping the Christmas spirit alive while staying safe amid the pandemic. It’s not easy. Read more here.

Long Term Care Facility Vaccination Rollout Will Be “Logistic Nightmare”- Dr. Raul Pino

Matthew Peddie, WMFE



Orange County’s top health official says vaccinating long term care residents will be a “logistic nightmare.” Dr. Raul Pino, the health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, says his staff are ready to help deliver the COVID-19 vaccines if asked to by the state. Read more here.

Osceola County Plans on Demolishing the Star Motel, Lake Cecile

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Osceola County says it plans to demolish the Star Motel. It’s a recently boarded-up building without electricity and running water, where a handful of families are still living.

Congressman Darren Soto says since the motel is in a state of deterioration, it would eventually have to be taken down. But he says there’s a lot more that still needs to be done at the federal level to help out these families.

“In the short-term we have to pass another compromise coronavirus relief package – the housing funds many of these applications are ending this week.” Read more here.

Pfizer Vaccine Arrives In Central Florida – Hospital Workers To Get Vaccinated First

Abe Aboraya, WMFE

A FedEx van carrying 20,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived Tuesday at AdventHealth’s Translational Research Institute, the crucial first step for Central Florida’s frontline health workers to get vaccinated this week.

AdventHealth expects about 9,400 employees will get the vaccine. The remainder will be given to employees at other healthcare facilities in the tri-county area, including those at Orlando Health, Nemours and HCA hospitals. Read more here.