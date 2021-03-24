 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Daily Cases Hit 5,000 Again

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

For the second day in a row, Florida added more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases. 

Cases had been trending down at the start of the week. 

With the addition of 5,190 new cases, Florida’s case count stands at 2,021,656. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 32,850 residents. 

Florida is averaging 4,584 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

That’s a 1% increase compared to last week and 7% decrease compared to the two weeks prior. 

Some 2,853,667 people have completed a series of vaccine, and 2,351,572 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine. 

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 2,883 people were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Wednesday morning. 


