Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Cases Pass 1.3 Million

New cases hit 14-day high; cumulative cases pass 1.3 million

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 13,495 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released by the state department of health today.

That’s the highest daily case count in the last two weeks, but still lower than the record set in July.

Florida is averaging about 9,800 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 13% decrease over the week prior, and a 1% decrease from two weeks ago.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.72%, after spiking to more than 22% Tuesday.

The department of health reports more than 175,000 people have received the first dose of a vaccine so far, with more than 20,000 shots administered Tuesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 6,298 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.3 million people in Florida have gotten COVID-19, and 21,857 have died.