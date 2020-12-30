 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Wednesday: Cases Pass 1.3 Million

by (WMFE)

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

New cases hit 14-day high; cumulative cases pass 1.3 million

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 13,495 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released by the state department of health today. 

That’s the highest daily case count in the last two weeks, but still lower than the record set in July. 

Florida is averaging about 9,800 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 13% decrease over the week prior, and a 1% decrease from two weeks ago.

The percent positivity for new cases was 8.72%, after spiking to more than 22% Tuesday.

The department of health reports more than 175,000 people have received the first dose of a vaccine so far, with more than 20,000 shots administered Tuesday. 

As of Wednesday morning, 6,298 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

In total, more than 1.3 million people in Florida have gotten COVID-19, and 21,857 have died. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP