Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: New Cases Tick Up To 5,000

Florida added another 5,302 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Tuesday. 

That’s an increase compared to the four days prior. 

The daily average of new cases over the last week is 4, 511 according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR. 

That’s a 1% increase over the week prior, but a 16% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations remain below 3,000. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 2,932 people in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning. 

Statewide, 2,016,513 have been infected and 32,820 Florida residents have died from COVID-19.

Nearly five million people have been vaccinated statewide. 

That includes 2,791,216 who have completed a series of the coronavirus vaccine, either a one dose vaccine or a two dose vaccine,  and 2,266,723 who have received the first of two doses of vaccine. 


