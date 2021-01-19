Your Coronavirus Update for Tuesday: Florida Vaccinations Pass 100,000

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Vaccinations pass 100,000, with nearly 1 million receiving the first shot of a vaccine

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

More than 100,000 people have been vaccinated, and nearly one million have received the first of two doses of a vaccine according to the state department of health.

Florida added 9,659 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The state is averaging 12,956 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 19% decrease over the week prior, and a 6% decrease from two weeks ago.

Florida’s record for COVID-19 was set just over a week ago, when more than 19,000 new cases were reported in one day.

As of Tuesday morning, 7, 363 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 24,820 people have died.