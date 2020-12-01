 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Passes One Million Cases

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida passes one million case mark

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida reached a grim milestone today, surpassing one million coronavirus cases.

The Florida Department of Health reported 8,632 new cases, bringing the cumulative case total to 1,008,166. The state added 82 new COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the total to 18,916.

Florida is the third state to report more than one million cases. California has more than 1.2 million cases, while Texas has more than 1.16 million cases.

The positivity rate for new cases in Florida was 8.69%. It’s the fifth day in a row the positivity rate for new cases has increased.

The percent positivity for all residents tested Sunday was 10.5%.

The Agency for Health Care Administration listed 4,279 people hospitalized statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase from the day before.

Here’s a roundup of stories you may have missed:

Florida schools will continue with in-person & online learning in 2021

Joe Byrnes, WMFE 

Florida public school parents will have the same distance-learning and in-person options for their kids in the spring semester, and schools will get the funding to make that happen. Read more here.

Orange County Convention Center Wait Times Are Up Again After Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Danielle Prieur, WMFE

The Orange County Convention Center test site and other state-run sites are expecting a surge in testing over the next few days as people return from Thanksgiving. Read more here.

More Good News For Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Richard Harris, NPR

The biotech company Moderna released new data Monday morning that strengthens the case for its COVID-19 vaccine. Read more here.

Pandemic Takes Toll On Children’s Mental Health

Lesley McClurg, NPR

Even before the coronavirus hit, mental health problems such as depression and anxiety were on the rise in children ages 6 to 17, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Research shows social isolation can make these symptoms worse. Read more here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP