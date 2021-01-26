Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Florida Adds More Than 9,000 New Cases

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds 9,480 cases, daily average of new cases trending down

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 9,480 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Tuesday.

The state’s daily average for new cases appears to be trending down in the last couple weeks.

Florida is averaging 11,270 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 13% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Tuesday morning, 6,786 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

More than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 26,080 people statewide have died.

According to the department of health, more than 1.2 million people have received a first vaccine dose, and 175,000 have completed the full series of a vaccine.