Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Department of Health Reports 7,000 New Cases

by (WMFE)
Florida added about 7,075 new COVID-19 cases according to the latest figures released by the state department of health. 

That’s a sharp increase from Monday’s tally of 18-hundred new cases. 

Some 31,135 Florida residents have died from COVID-19, with the addition of 136 new deaths today. 

Florida is averaging about 5,428 new cases per day in the last week according to figures from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 9% decline from last week and a 20% decline compared to 2 weeks ago. 

Hospitalizations continue to decline, with 3,674 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday.  

Some 1,691,213 million people in Florida have completed a series of the vaccine and 1,343,423 have gotten the first dose. 

More than 1.9 million people have been infected statewide with coronavirus.


