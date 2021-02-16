 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Death Toll Reaches 29,000

by (WMFE)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida added 6,705 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Tuesday. 

That’s one day after the state’s daily case count dipped to 3,777- the lowest daily tally of new cases in two weeks. 

Florida’s average of new cases per day continues to decline. 

According to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR, the state is averaging 6,753 cases per day in the last week- a 17% decrease from the week prior and a 31% decrease from two weeks ago. 

As of Tuesday, 4,645 patients were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19. 

More than 1.8 million Florida residents have been infected with coronavirus and 29,154 have died from COVID-19. 

Meanwhile, more than 1 million Florida residents have completed a series of coronavirus vaccine and more than 1.2 million have received the first dose of a vaccine.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP