Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Death Toll Passes 28,000

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><br /> </span>

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll passes 28,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE



More than 28,000 Floridians have died from COVID-19. That’s according to the latest figures from the department of health, which show Florida added 232 deaths Tuesday.

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 28,048 Florida residents and 478 non residents.

Meanwhile the average of new daily cases continues to decline, with 7,041 cases reported Tuesday.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 8,088 new cases per day in the last week.

That’s an 18% decline from the week prior and a 28% decline from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations continue to tick down as well. As of Tuesday, 5,307 people were in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Florida’s vaccination program is continuing: some 756,334 people have received both doses of the vaccine, and 1,300,820 people have received their first dose.