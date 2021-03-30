 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Tuesday: Daily Case Count Hits 5,000 Again

by (WMFE)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s new case numbers are back over 5 thousand, after dipping down over the weekend. The state added 5,136 new cases according to figures released today.

The daily average of new cases is ticking up again according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

Florida is averaging 5,167 new cases per day in the last week. That’s a 15% jump from two weeks ago. 

More than 3.2 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 statewide. 

Floridians 40 and up became eligible for vaccination this week, and all adults statewide will be able to sign up to get vaccinated beginning next week. 

Hospitalizations are below 3 thousand.  Some 2,927 people remained hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. 

More than 2 million people have tested positive and some 33,338 residents have died from COVID-19. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP