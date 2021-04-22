 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reports 6,629 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida’s daily coronavirus count is up over 6,000 again. The state reported 6,629 new cases today. 

According to data from John’s Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR, Florida is averaging 6,420 cases per day in the last week.

That’s a slight drop, 5% less than the daily average of new cases last week, and a 12% decrease compared to two weeks ago. 

More than 8 million people have been vaccinated, with 5,433,599 million completing a course of either a single shot vaccine or a two dose vaccine. 

Some 2,191,038 people have been infected statewide and 34,696 Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 


