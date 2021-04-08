 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Your coronavirus update for Thursday: Floridians see biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since mid-February, 86 deaths reported

Florida is reporting 7,886 new cases of COVID-19 among residents, the biggest daily increase since February 10th.

The total number of new cases, including non-residents, is 7,939.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases continues to rise. And recent CDC surveillance shows the highly infectious and virulent U-K variant in more than 34 percent of positive samples tested in Florida.

The state also reports another 86 deaths. More than 34,500 have died here since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to hover around three thousand.

About 6.8 million Floridians have been vaccinated so far, including four million who are fully vaccinated.

AdventHealth Doctors Say The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe For Pregnant, Breastfeeding Moms

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Director Dr. Rachel Humphrey says not only have there not been any complications reported, but she says the shot protects both mom and baby.

Read the article.


