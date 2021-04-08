Your coronavirus update for Thursday: Floridians see biggest jump in COVID-19 cases since mid-February, 86 deaths reported

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> </p> <p></span>

Florida is reporting 7,886 new cases of COVID-19 among residents, the biggest daily increase since February 10th.

The total number of new cases, including non-residents, is 7,939.

The state’s seven-day average of new cases continues to rise. And recent CDC surveillance shows the highly infectious and virulent U-K variant in more than 34 percent of positive samples tested in Florida.

The state also reports another 86 deaths. More than 34,500 have died here since the beginning of the pandemic.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida continue to hover around three thousand.

About 6.8 million Floridians have been vaccinated so far, including four million who are fully vaccinated.

AdventHealth Doctors Say The COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe For Pregnant, Breastfeeding Moms

By Danielle Prieur, WMFE

Maternal-Fetal Medicine Director Dr. Rachel Humphrey says not only have there not been any complications reported, but she says the shot protects both mom and baby.

Read the article.