Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Reaches 1.8 Million Cases

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" p=""><br /> </span>

Florida added 8.351 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday.

More than 1,8 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 28,382 have died.

Florida is averaging 7,666 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 29% increase from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations have fallen below 5,000.

As of Thursday morning, 4,906 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 891,741 people have completed a full series of the vaccine, and 1,274,170 have received the first dose.