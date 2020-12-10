Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Adds 11,234 New Cases

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds 11,234 new cases as death toll nears 20,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 11,234 new coronavirus cases Thursday. It’s the highest daily case count in the last 14 days, and the most new cases reported in a single day since July.

The state department of health reported 135 new deaths as the overall death toll reached 19,851.

The state has reported 1,094,697 coronavirus infections since March.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 4,550 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new cases among Florida residents was 8.07%, a slight dip from the day before. The percentage of Florida residents who tested positive for coronavirus is 10.06%.

Orange County added 659 new cases and 15 new fatalities.

Orange County has seen 61,697 coronavirus cases since March, and 677 people have died from COVID-19. Some 210 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.