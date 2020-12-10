 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Florida Adds 11,234 New Cases

by (WMFE)

Image: Florida Department of Health

Florida adds 11,234 new cases as death toll nears 20,000

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 11,234 new coronavirus cases Thursday. It’s the highest daily case count in the last 14 days, and the most new cases reported in a single day since July.

The state department of health reported 135 new deaths as the overall death toll reached 19,851.

The state has reported 1,094,697 coronavirus infections since March.

The Agency for Health Care Administration reported 4,550 hospitalizations for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

The positivity rate for new cases among Florida residents was 8.07%, a slight dip from the day before. The percentage of Florida residents who tested positive for coronavirus is 10.06%.

Orange County added 659 new cases and 15 new fatalities.

Orange County has seen 61,697 coronavirus cases since March, and 677 people have died from COVID-19. Some 210 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.


Matthew Peddie

