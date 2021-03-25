Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: COVID Case Count Ticks Up

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida’s daily COVID-19 case numbers ticked up again today, with an additional 5,803 cases reported.

An additional 107 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll for Florida residents to 32,957.

The average of new cases appears to be creeping up again, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR.

Florida is averaging 4,662 new cases per day in the last week: a 4% increase on the previous week and a 3% decrease on the two weeks prior.

Some 2,027,429 people have been infected with COVID-19 statewide.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

With vaccines becoming more widely available, 2,919,263 Floridians are now fully vaccinated, and 2,427,208 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

Hospitalizations continue to fall, with 2,805 people in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.