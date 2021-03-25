 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: COVID Case Count Ticks Up

by (WMFE)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida’s daily COVID-19 case numbers ticked up again today, with an additional 5,803 cases reported. 

An additional 107 deaths were reported, bringing the death toll for Florida residents to 32,957. 

The average of new cases appears to be creeping up again, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

Florida is averaging 4,662 new cases per day in the last week: a 4% increase on the previous week and a 3% decrease on the two weeks prior. 

Some 2,027,429 people have been infected with COVID-19 statewide. 

With vaccines becoming more widely available, 2,919,263 Floridians are now fully vaccinated, and 2,427,208 have received the first of two doses of a vaccine. 

Hospitalizations continue to fall, with 2,805 people in hospital with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Thursday morning. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP