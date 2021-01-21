Your Coronavirus Update For Thursday: Average Daily Cases Decline; More Than 120,000 Vaccinated

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds more than 12,000 new cases, even as average daily case numbers trend down

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added about 12,683 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Thursday

That’s an increase compared to the three prior days.

Florida is averaging 11,934 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 22% decrease over the week prior, and a 20% decrease from two weeks ago.

As of Thursday morning, just over 7,025 people were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.6 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 25,128 people have died.

Some 123,971 people have received a complete course of a vaccine, and more than one million have received the first shot of a vaccine.