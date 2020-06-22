Your Coronavirus Update for Monday: How to Keep Kids Occupied During the Pandemic, The Link Between Deforestation and Disease, Orlando Opens More Testing Sites

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



PHOTOS: The masks of Congo are worn to protect, to protest — and to strike a pose

Marc Silver, NPR

Masks make a statement. About who you are — and your views of the pandemic.

That’s true in countries from the United States to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The government of Congo requires all Congolese to wear masks when going out in public to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

But many people resent this rule — and the fact that police can arrest you as if you’ve committed a crime and fine you 5,000 Congolese francs — the equivalent of $2.50 to $3 — for not obeying. That’s a steep fine: The average per person income in the Congo is less than $2 a day.

The role of the police in mask enforcement makes people uneasy in a country with a history of police brutality.

What’s more, some in Congo don’t believe the novel coronavirus is a major threat. One reason is that the conflict-ridden country is dealing with other major health challenges. The annual count of malaria cases is over 800,000. There have been Ebola outbreaks in parts of the country, claiming over 2,000 lives since 2014. Since the start of 2019, nearly 7,000 have died of measles.

Check out the full article including photos of masks here.

Kids know how to occupy themselves. We need to let them do it

Corey Turner, NPR

If you’re a parent working from home with minimal or no help in the childcare department, this summer is likely going to be tough. Even getting an hour or two to focus on your work can seem like a dream when your kid is stuck inside and clamoring for attention.

Michaeleen Doucleff is a reporter on NPR’s Science Desk, and she’s been feeling this stress big time.

Up against a publishing deadline for a book she’s writing called Hunt, Gather, Parent about child-rearing traditions from other cultures, Doucleff was also fielding requests from her 4-year-old daughter, Rosy: “Draw me a narwhal!” “Read me a book!” “Bring me some milk!”

Frustrated by Rosy’s interruptions, Doucleff decided she would retrain her daughter to occupy herself and demand less attention. She got the idea from a scene she read about in an anthropology book by Jean Briggs who wrote about Inuit traditions in the 1960s and 1970s.

“In the winter, they built igloos to stay warm. This mother had two young children in one of the coldest parts of the world. There were many days where the little girls couldn’t go outside. They had nothing to do. No videos, no LEGOs, no children’s books,” says Doucleff. “And there are these scenes in the book where the children spend an hour or two in the morning under a blanket playing without bothering anyone.”

Doucleff realized that in the Inuit tradition, children’s time is treated differently. Instead of parents constantly feeling the need to entertain, educate, or stimulate their children, the kids are left to their own devices to fill their time the way they see fit.

Read the full article here.

The worrisome link between deforestation and disease

Nathan Rott, NPR

In 2013, an 18-month old boy got sick after playing near a hollow tree in his backyard, in a remote West African village. He developed a fever and started vomiting. His stool turned black. Two days later, he died.

Two years and more than 11,000 deaths later, the World Health Organization put out a report saying the Ebola outbreak that likely emanated from that hollow tree may have been caused in part by deforestation, led by “foreign mining and timber operations.”

The tree the boy played near was infested with fruit bats — bats that may have been pushed into the boy’s village because upwards of 80 percent of their natural habitat had been destroyed.

“When you disturb a forest, it actually upsets, if you want, the balance of nature, the balance between pathogens and people,” says John E. Fa, a professor of biodiversity and human development at Manchester Metropolitan University, who was part of a team of researchers that linked recent forest loss to 25 Ebola outbreaks that have occurred since 1976.

A finding, he says, that showed a strong correlation between recent deforestation and disease outbreaks.

Scientists have long warned that the reshaping of Earth’s landscapes will have broad ramifications for the climate and biodiversity. A growing body of evidence shows that forest loss and fragmentation can also increase the risk of animal-borne infectious disease, similar to the type that’s currently upending the world.

Read the full article here.

Remembering front-line workers lost to COVID-19

NPR Staff

It has been five months since the novel coronavirus started infecting Americans. Since then, the U.S. has lost more than 119,000 people to the sickness it causes — COVID-19.

So many have been touched by the deaths of family and friends. Here we remember just a few of those who continued working during the pandemic because their jobs called for it and who, ultimately, lost their lives.

Yves-Emmanuel Segui, 60

Pharmacist in Yonkers, N.Y.

“I think that he just thought: ‘Work as usual. There are a lot of sick people and that’s even more of a reason for me to work,’ ” his daughter Morit Segui, a resident physician and OB-GYN in the Bronx, says of her father.

Yves-Emmanuel Segui had been a pharmacist on the Ivory Coast for more than 10 years when political unrest forced the family to leave in 2004. The family immigrated to the U.S. for what he said were “better opportunities.”

But Segui had a hard time getting his pharmacy license in the United States. There was a language barrier — he spoke French — and the skills for pharmacists in the Ivory Coast are different, more like being a nurse.

Morit says her father took the pharmacy licensing test eight times. He never gave up — and finally passed.

Segui got a job at a community pharmacy on the border of Yonkers and the Bronx about two years ago, but he continued to make ends meet as a parking garage attendant in Newark, N.J. He died on April 6 of COVID-19.

“I have so many good memories of growing up in the Ivory Coast with my dad. Going to get ice cream was one of the happiest things. Taking trips through the country with him. I love driving because of that — he taught me how to drive,” Morit says.

And she fondly recalls him staying up late with her at night after they moved to the U.S., helping her translate her homework (the main language in Ivory Coast is French) so she could get through it. “When I was going through his things, I found the same dictionary we used to translate every word,” she says.

Morit’s last memory of her dad is meeting him at the halfway point on his two-hour commute.

“Finally, it was time for his dream to be realized. No one expected him to die so soon after working so hard,” she says.

Read their stories here.

Trump wants to move on, but the coronavirus is surging in parts of red America

Domenico Montanaro, NPR

About 120,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus.

While the national number of daily deaths has declined in recent weeks, new confirmed cases are on the rise in almost half the country, including spikes in Florida, Texas and Arizona, where the president is headed Tuesday.

“We saved millions of lives, and now it’s time to open up,” President Trump said definitively Saturday night during his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Trump’s referring to an earlier estimate that found there could be up to 2.2 million deaths if the country did nothing to contain the outbreak. But he spent months downplaying the virus when health experts were imploring more action sooner. And those experts are now warning it’s not time to act as if the pandemic is over.

“[T]hat’s why I think you’re seeing right now increases in a number of states, because everybody’s back to a pre-pandemic mindset,” Michael Osterholm, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and author of Deadliest Enemy: Our War Against Killer Germs, said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday. He warned that the coronavirus is like a “forest fire” that is showing no signs of slowing down.

Early on, the pandemic was largely affecting “blue,” or Democratic-leaning areas, especially New York, but now most new cases are in the South and redder parts of the country. The Trump administration and some Republican governors have been blaming increased testing for the rise in cases, but in many places cases are increasing more than testing — and that certainly doesn’t explain away rising hospitalizations in places like Texas.

Read the full article here.

Florida governor says younger people drive COVID-19 surge

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is downplaying a continued rise in confirmed coronavirus cases after the state reopened by saying more younger people with no symptoms are being tested.

He also hinted Friday that recent protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota might drive up positive tests, and said some people have started to disregard advice to wear masks, social distance and avoid large crowds.

Florida has had nearly 90,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, resulting in more than 3,100 deaths. The state has allowed bars, restaurants and some theme parks to reopen, and since then cases have spiked.

Cities brace for ‘collision course’ of summer heat waves and COVID-19

Brett Dahlberg, NPR

Aaron McCullough brought his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana, to a playground in a leafy, residential suburb of Rochester, New York, on a day in mid-June when temperatures topped out at 94 degrees.

The playground is one of seven spray parks in the city that offer cooling water to area residents whenever temperatures exceed 85 degrees.

Except during a pandemic.

“I was hoping that one of these water parks could open up and at least spray a little bit of water on us,” McCullough said.

Instead, he said, sweat dripping off his face, “There’s no water around at all.”

All of the city’s spray parks and air-conditioned cooling centers were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Gathering in close proximity and engaging in physically strenuous behavior like running around the spray park appears to be a likely possibility for transmission,” says city spokesperson Justin Roj.

McCullough had bought Ariana a milkshake before they came to the park. It melted in his hand as she played on the slide.

“We’re not staying much longer,” he said. “If there were water, we’d be here till sundown.”

Rochester announced it plans to soon reopen spray parks with restrictions on the number of people who can use them at one time.

Across the country, authorities are finding that their usual strategies for protecting people against heat-related health problems are in direct conflict with their strategies for containing the virus — and with record-breaking high temperatures already recorded in some places before summer even began, those conflicts are likely to become more frequent.

“COVID-19 and climate change are on a collision course,” says New York City emergency management department spokesperson Omar Bourne.

“There is no question that the challenges we face this summer are unprecedented.”

Read the full article here.

The City of Orlando is opening up more mobile testing sites this week

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The city is opening up free COVID-19 drive through and pedestrian accessible testing sites, at locations in zip codes with a higher number of positive cases.

This Wednesday a drive through testing site will be open at the Northwest Community Center. Next Wednesday testing will be available at the Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center.

The tests will be administered by Orlando Fire Department staff. They’re free, but you need to get an appointment here.

Testing is also available at 13 other sites throughout Orange County. On Sunday the Orange County Convention Center drive through testing site ran out of antibody tests after a couple hours.

People who wanted to get a test were being told to make sure they had a full tank of gas and working AC, as wait times stretched to three hours.

China suspends poultry imports from Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas

Jason Slotkin, NPR

China is halting the import of poultry from a Tyson Foods plant in Arkansas following an outbreak of coronavirus cases at the facility.

The nation’s General Administration of Customs office made the announcement on Sunday, saying shipments from the plant would be temporarily suspended, while products that have already arrived will be seized.

Tyson Foods confirmed to NPR that the announcement pertains to its Berry Street facility in Springdale, Ark., where 227 workers tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. All but four of them were asymptomatic, according to Tyson.

The company said that tests of its facilities in northwest Arkansas showed that 481 employees, or 13% of 3,748 employees, had tested positive. The company said 455 of those employees (95%) were asymptomatic.

In a statement, Tyson Foods said it was investigating reports of the suspension.

“At Tyson, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members, and we work closely with the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service to ensure that we produce all of our food in full compliance with government safety requirements,” the company said.

Health experts have said the coronavirus is mostly spread through respiratory droplets, not food. In recent days, however, China has amped up testing of food products after a spate of coronavirus cases was traced to a major food market in Beijing.

The positive results at the Arkansas facilities aren’t the first for the company. In May, the company announced that some 570 workers tested positive at a processing facility in Wilkes County, N.C. In April, the company halted operations at a Columbus Junction, Iowa pork plant after more than two dozen workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest pandemic shortage: Coins are the new toilet paper

Scott Horsley, NPR

Just as supplies of toilet paper are finally getting back to normal, the coronavirus has triggered another shortage of something we typically take for granted: pocket change.

Banks around the U.S. are running low on nickels, dimes, quarters and even pennies. And the Federal Reserve, which supplies banks, has been forced to ration scarce supplies.

“It was just a surprise,” said Gay Dempsey, who runs the Bank of Lincoln County in Tennessee, when she learned of the rationing order. “Nobody was expecting it.”

Dempsey’s bank typically dispenses 400 to 500 rolls of pennies each week. Under the rationing order, her allotment was cut down to just 100 rolls, with similar cutbacks in nickels, dimes and quarters.

That spells trouble for Dempsey’s business customers, who need the coins to stock cash registers all around Lincoln County, Tenn.

“You think about all your grocery stores and convenience stores and a lot of people that still operate with cash,” Dempsey said. “They have to have that just to make change.”

Rural banks in particular seem to be getting shortchanged, according to Colin Barrett, CEO of the Tennessee Bankers Association.

Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., sounded the alarm last week during a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee.

“My fear is that customers who use these banks will react very poorly,” Rose said. “And I know that we all don’t want to wake up to headlines in the near future such as ‘Banks Out of Money.’ ”

The congressman warned that if businesses are unable to make exact change, they’ll be forced to round up or round down, “in a time when pennies are the difference between profitability and loss.”

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell assured Rose that the central bank is monitoring the situation closely.

“We’re working with the mint to increase supply, and we’re working with the reserve banks to get that supply where it needs to be,” Powell said. “So we think it’s a temporary situation.”

The U.S. Mint produced fewer coins than usual this spring in an effort to protect employees from infection. But the larger problem — as with many other pandemic shortages — is distribution.

During the lockdown, many automatic coin-sorting machines that people typically use to cash in loose change were off-limits. And with many businesses closed, unused coins piled up in darkened cash drawers, in pants pockets and on nightstands, even as banks went begging.

“The flow of coins through the economy … kind of stopped,” Powell said.

The Fed chairman stressed that this clog in the financial plumbing should clear quickly, now that businesses are reopening, and that supplies of coins should soon be back to normal.

In the meantime, Dempsey, the banker, has secured an emergency stash of coins from some of her business customers who run vending machines and laundromats.

While a growing number of people rely on credit cards or smartphone apps for many transactions today, the coin crunch is a reminder that sometimes you just need change.

“Cash is still king, I guess,” Dempsey mused.

Florida sees rise in background checks for gun purchases

The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Florida is seeing a dramatic rise in the number of background checks for gun purchases. That comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and a coronavirus pandemic. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida has processed 30,657 background checks in the week after Floyd’s May 25 death, after a police officer pressed his knee against the black man’s neck. The number of background checks was twice the number for the same period last year. To purchase a gun in Florida, buyers must usually undergo a background check.

MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

The Associated Press

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex.

At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps.

The move came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season. They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

Nursing homes struggle as staff choose unemployment checks over paychecks

Gabrielle Emanuel, NPR

Shanna LaFountain has been a nursing assistant in New England for 20 years. About two months ago, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, she stopped working.

“It was an extremely hard decision,” she said.

LaFountain has three children and made the decision once their schools closed and their learning went online.

“My son was not answering teachers, not doing assignments,” she said. “I had to be home with my children.”

Instead of working, she gets state unemployment benefits, and receives another $600 each week from the federal government. She is making more money now than when she works.

LaFountain is not alone. As part of the CARES Act, the federal government added an extra $600 per week to individuals’ unemployment checks. Such benefits may be available not only to those who were let go but also to those who quit their jobs due to the virus.

While a Federal Reserve report said the expanded benefits provide a critical lifeline to many individuals, there is concern that the additional money is leading crucial workers to stay home. Nursing homes and long-term care facilities, hard hit by the pandemic, have been struggling with understaffing.

The nurse staffing agency LaFountain used to work for, called IntelyCare, reports that about 30 percent of its certified nursing assistants, or CNAs, are choosing to take unemployment during the pandemic.

“Without them, you’ve got administrators, cafeteria workers, you’ve got all sorts of nurses performing the CNA duties. And then you just have people that aren’t getting attention because there’s just not enough people working,” said David Coppins, CEO of IntelyCare, which operates in 14 states and helps long-term care facilities fill their empty shifts.

In a typical nursing home, about two-thirds of the workforce are CNAs, Coppins said. They often have the closest relationships with the patients and spot early signs of health problems.

Before the pandemic, IntelyCare found workers for about 80 percent of the shifts that long-term care facilities asked help in filling. Now, Coppins said, it’s lucky to fill 50 percent.

“I’ve been talking with administrators day and night and they’re all crying about this,” said Micha Shalev, who co-owns Dodge Park and Oasis at Dodge Park, two facilities in Worcester, Massachusetts, that specialize in dementia care.

So far, none of Shalev’s residents have tested positive for the virus. His facilities and others have been taking extra precautions, he said, but are doing so with far less staff than they need – in large part because of the unemployment checks.

“I’m not against paying people for their unemployment,” he said. “But in order to do justice, they should be paying all the frontline workers in health care at least the same, if not even more.”

Shalev has resorted to offering his staff bonuses during the pandemic, but said that’s not realistic for all facilities. He said the government should supplement the wages of nurses and CNAs.

Congress is debating whether to extend the extra $600 a week unemployment benefit beyond the end of July.

“Without that 600, I would have to go back,” said LaFountain. While she misses her patients, she added, the pay rates don’t match the risks.

How to avoid spreading COVID-19 at public events, even without symptoms

