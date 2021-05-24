Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: New Cases Decline As Vaccinations Pass 10 Million
Florida added 1,602 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released today.
That’s a decrease compared to the two prior days.
Florida is averaging 2,619 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.
That’s a 17% decrease over the week prior, and a 32% decrease from two weeks ago.
As of Monday morning, 2,125 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.
In total, 2,268,729 Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 36,501 have died.
Some 10,035,446 Floridians have been vaccinated, including 7,995,844 who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity