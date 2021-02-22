Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: More Than 30,000 Florida Residents Have Died From COVID-19

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



More than 30,000 Florida residents have now died from COVID-19.

The state reached that grim milestone even as the average of new daily cases and hospitalizations continue to drop.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 30,065 Floridians and 530 non-residents.

Florida added 4,113 new cases according to figures released Monday. Some 1,838,745 Floridians have been infected.

The state is averaging 5,914 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins University analysed by NPR. That’s a 16% decrease compared to the week prior and a 27% decrease compared to two weeks ago.

As of Monday, 4,175 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Some 1,398,394 people have completed a course of the vaccine and 1,300,197 have received the first dose.