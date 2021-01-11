Your Coronavirus Update For Monday: Florida Approaches 1.5 Million Cases

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida adds another 11,640 cases as the cumulative tally nears 1.5 million

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 11,640 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Monday.

That’s a decrease compared to the three prior days.

Florida is closing in on one and a half million cases, with more than 23-thousand deaths from COVID-19.

The state is averaging 15,939 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 19% increase over the week prior, and a 58% increase from two weeks ago.

Florida’s record for COVID-19 was set on January 6th, when the state reported 19,400 new cases.

As of Monday morning, 7-thousand 650 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Nearly 600K people vaccinated in Florida, including 40K with both shots

Joe Byrnes, WMFE

Florida has vaccinated nearly 600,000 people with at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, including 40,000 with both shots.

But just about every vaccination site in Central Florida is booked up.

Right now Central Florida seniors may find it hard to get the vaccine if they have not already signed up somewhere.

County health departments were all booked up — except for in Lake County. First-come, first-served drive-in sites were open in Clermont and Mount Dora.

Hospitals are an option, though AdventHealth and Orlando Health were all booked up.

You can sign up for text alerts on the websites of some counties and hospitals. That way you’ll be ready to pounce when more vaccines are shipped.

Publix is another option in Marion and two other counties. Those spots are full right now, but Governor Ron DeSantis said Sunday that the program will be expanded.