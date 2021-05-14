 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: New Cases Decline As Vaccinations Continue

by (WMFE)
Florida added 4.053 new coronavirus cases according to the latest figures from the department of health.

Some 2,239,982 residents have been infected and 35,929 have died from COVID-19. 

The daily average of new cases continues to decline according to data from Johns Hopkins University, analyzed by NPR. 

Florida is averaging 3,454 new cases per day in the last week- a 20% drop compared to the last week and a 35% decline compared to two weeks ago. 

More than 9.4 million people have been vaccinated, including 7,327,823 who have completed a full series of a coronavirus vaccine.


