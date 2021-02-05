Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Reports Another 200 Deaths; Average Daily Case Count Continues To Decline

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reports another 200 deaths as average daily case count continues to decline

Florida added another 214 COVID-19 deaths according to figures released today.

Some 27,457 Florida residents and 456 non-residents have died from COVID-19.

The Department of Health reported 11,543 new cases Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,763,873.

The daily average of new cases is trending down, however.

Florida is averaging 9,778 new cases per day in the last week according to data from Johns Hopkins, analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 9% decrease on the week before and an 18% decrease from two weeks ago.

Hospitalizations are also trending down, with 5,427 people hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 as of Friday morning.

Some 478,236 Floridians have completed a series of two doses of coronavirus vaccine and 1,364,494 have received their first shot.