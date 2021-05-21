 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


Your coronavirus update for Friday: Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

by (WMFE)
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

Florida reports 96 additional deaths from COVID-19

Florida reports 2,371 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 96 additional deaths, including non-residents.

More than 36,000 Floridians have died from the disease and 731 non-residents.

Almost 10 million people have gotten at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine in the state. 

But only 36 percent of Florida’s population has been fully vaccinated. Sumter is the only county in Florida with more than half the population fully vaccinated.

In Orange County, that number is 33 percent.

And the state reports a decrease in demand for vaccinations.

Florida will focus on local efforts instead of mass vaccination sites. Orlando’s FEMA site, for instance, will shut down after Tuesday.

 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

TOP