Your Coronavirus Update For Friday: Florida Averaging 14,000 New Cases Per Day; Nearly 80,000 People Vaccinated Statewide

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Florida averaging more than 14,000 new cases per day

Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Florida added 16,549 new COVID-19 cases, according to figures released Friday.

That’s an increase to the three prior days.

The state added 188 new deaths from COVID-19

Florida is averaging 14,496 new cases per day in the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University analyzed by NPR.

That’s a 5 percent decrease over the week prior, and a 38 percent increase from two weeks ago.

As of Friday morning, 7,528 patients were in the hospital statewide with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

In total, more than 1.5 million Floridians have gotten COVID-19, and 24,169 people have died.

Some 769,765 people have received the first dose of a vaccine, and 79,552 have completed a full course of the vaccine.