Your Coronavirus Update for Friday: Florida Adds 5,140 New Cases, 53 More Deaths

Florida reported 5,140 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of residents who have gotten the virus to 1,962,360.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload in the state has dropped to 4,495 new cases a day this week.

That’s a three percent decrease in daily cases from last week and a 17 percent decrease in daily cases over the last two weeks.

In total, some 83,189 residents have been hospitalized in the state.

The Sunshine State also added 53 new deaths on Friday bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 32,651.

As of this week, 4,570,538 Floridians have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

UNITE HERE! Union Calls On Gov. Ron DeSantis To Expand Vaccine Eligibility To Include Hospitality Workers

UNITE HERE! union workers are calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to expand vaccine eligibility to include frontline tourism industry workers. Read more here.

Florida Governor Gathers Experts To Validate COVID Response

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is using a hand-picked panel of health experts to help validate the actions he took against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more here.

Welcome to the Vaccination Club

As the world tries to get over the COVID-19 pandemic, a big question comes into focus: Can you convince the doubters, or is it more persuasive to exclude them? Read more here.

Critics: Doctor’s Note For Vaccine Unfairly Penalizing Poor

Critics in Florida say a doctor’s signature required for some people to get vaccinated is adding onerous barriers for some eligible residents, especially low-income or minority people who may not have health insurance or access to a primary care doctor. Read more here.