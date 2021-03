Your Coronavirus Update for Friday: Florida Adds 5,140 New Cases, 53 More Deaths

Florida added 5,093 new coronavirus cases today for a total of 1,957,314 residents who have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic.

 Florida reported 5,140 new coronavirus cases today, bringing the total number of residents who have gotten the virus to 1,962,360.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload in the state has dropped to 4,495 new cases a day this week.

That’s a three percent decrease in daily cases from last week and a 17 percent decrease in daily cases over the last two weeks.

In total, some 83,189 residents have been hospitalized in the state.

The Sunshine State also added 53 new deaths on Friday bringing the total number of residents who have died from COVID-19 to 32,651.

As of this week, 4,570,538 Floridians have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine.