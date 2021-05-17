Your Coronavirus Update: Florida Reports 1,976 New Coronavirus Cases, 58 Additional Deaths

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Florida reported 1,976 new coronavirus cases for a total of 2,293,980 cases.

According to data collected by Johns Hopkins and analyzed by NPR, the average daily caseload is 3,171 new cases a day. That’s an 18 percent decrease from last week’s average daily caseload and a 35 percent decrease from the average daily case numbers two weeks ago.

More than 93,100 residents have been hospitalized, and with the addition of 58 COVID-related deaths today, 36,133 residents have died.

Some 9,608,397 Floridians have gotten the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC says anyone who is fully vaccinated does not need to wear a face mask in public or private, except in medical settings or on mass transportation like planes.

Here are some coronavirus-related stories you might have missed:

Orange County Residents Have Less Than Two Weeks Left To Get Vaccinated At The Valencia College West Site

The vaccination site closes permanently on May 25. Read more here.

Orange County Convention Center Vaccination Site Offers First Doses Of The Pfizer Shot To 12- To 15-Year-Olds All This Week

The FDA and CDC approved the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine in children as young as twelve last week. Read more here.

Exploria Stadium In Orlando Will Open At Full Capacity In June

The first game at full capacity will be between the Orlando Pride and NJ/NY Gotham FC. Read more here.