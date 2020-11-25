Young Voters Make A Statement In 2020 Election

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The 2020 presidential election saw a record turnout with around 160 million people voting. That high turnout was reflected in the youth vote.

According to Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement– or CIRCLE— youth turnout was the highest its been since 2008.

UCF student and first-time voter Racheal Gorman hopes this election will spur other people from her generation to go out and make a difference.

“I think now they’re probably going to think ‘Oh well so many more people are not just sitting by and watching so why would I sit by and watch?’ said Gorman. “I think this is going to change the perspective on how people our age really react to the world that goes on around them.”

Lily Di Silvestro is another UCF student but this was her second time voting on Election Day. What stood out for in this years election was uneasiness that surrounds it.

“I think there was a lot more tension the year. Especially with everything that’s happened with the pandemic and social injustices.” Di Silvestro said. “I think 2016 was more new and scary and I think this year was just as scary but it wasn’t new because we know more.”

According to Tufts’ CIRCLE more than 7 million voters aged 18 to 29 cast their votes during early voting, overall more than 25 million youth voted in this election. The CIRCLE estimates the young adult turnout was 53 percent.