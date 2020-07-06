Young Floridians Take Climate Change Lawsuit To Appeals Court
A group of young plaintiffs say they are not dropping a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis over climate change.
The plaintiffs — who range in age from 12 to 22 — say they will appeal a judge’s ruling last month denying their request to proceed to trial. The judge reasoned the court was being asked to resolve a political question.
The lawsuit accuses the state and DeSantis of violating the plaintiffs’ rights to life, liberty and pursuit to happiness through a reliance on an energy system based on fossil fuels.
The suit argues this reliance allows harm to protected resources. The plaintiffs seek a court-ordered science-based recovery plan.
The lawsuit is one of several against states nationwide over climate change. The group behind the litigation, Our Children’s Trust, also is pursuing a lawsuit against the federal government.
DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
