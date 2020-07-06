 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Young Floridians Take Climate Change Lawsuit To Appeals Court

A group of young plaintiffs say they are not dropping a lawsuit against the state and Gov. Ron DeSantis over climate change. 

The plaintiffs — who range in age from 12 to 22 — say they will appeal a judge’s ruling last month denying their request to proceed to trial. The judge reasoned the court was being asked to resolve a political question. 

The lawsuit accuses the state and DeSantis of violating the plaintiffs’ rights to life, liberty and pursuit to happiness through a reliance on an energy system based on fossil fuels. 

The suit argues this reliance allows harm to protected resources. The plaintiffs seek a court-ordered science-based recovery plan. 

The lawsuit is one of several against states nationwide over climate change. The group behind the litigation, Our Children’s Trust, also is pursuing a lawsuit against the federal government. 

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

 


