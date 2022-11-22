Young children among least vaccinated, new data shows

New COVID-19 data suggests children between 6 months and 4 years old had the lowest vaccination rates throughout the county.

Nationally, children of the youngest age were found to have the lowest vaccination rates with 3.5% receiving at least one shot in July, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number grew by November to about 8.8% for children ages 2–4 years old. Those less than 2 years old were at 5.9%.

Florida’s numbers were far lower with 3.1% of its youngest demographic receiving at least one dose by November, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The CDC’s study also found:

59.3% were unvaccinated, but a parent was open to vaccination

37.2% were unvaccinated, and a parent was reluctant to vaccinate their child

Openness to vaccination was higher among parents of Hispanic or Latino, non-Hispanic Black or African American, and non-Hispanic Asian groups than among parents of non-Hispanic White children.

As for COVID cases, Orange’s positivity rate remained at 6.1% over the last month. Statewide, the positivity rate rose from 7.8 to 8% between October and November. The World Health Organization’s recommended level for an area is 5% or lower.

Experts say COVID-19 vaccinations need two weeks in a person’s system before offering total coverage, but a shot taken in less time still offers some protection ahead of holiday gatherings.