Central Florida News


You have less than an hour to buy a hurricane cake: Publix stores in Central Florida close ahead of Ian

Photo from Publix Facebook page.


Publix closed its stores in Tampa Bay a day earlier, as the storm is expected to make landfall nearby.

Publix stores are closing early in areas that are in the direct path of Hurricane Ian or are expected to receive the brunt of the impacts over the next two days. 

In Central Florida, that includes stores in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Marion and Sumter counties. These stores will close at 12 noon Wednesday and won’t reopen again until Friday morning. 

For a complete list of store closings visit Publix.com and then click on the Storm Basics page. 


