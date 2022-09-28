You have less than an hour to buy a hurricane cake: Publix stores in Central Florida close ahead of Ian

Publix closed its stores in Tampa Bay a day earlier, as the storm is expected to make landfall nearby.

🚨 Update: 446 Publix locations affected Check your local store for closures or adjusted hours. Official updates from @Publix here: https://t.co/rYBJo1kJ0K pic.twitter.com/h2eAxr7AKB — Are Publix Chicken Tender Subs On Sale? (@PubSubs_on_sale) September 28, 2022

Publix stores are closing early in areas that are in the direct path of Hurricane Ian or are expected to receive the brunt of the impacts over the next two days.

In Central Florida, that includes stores in Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia, Marion and Sumter counties. These stores will close at 12 noon Wednesday and won’t reopen again until Friday morning.

For a complete list of store closings visit Publix.com and then click on the Storm Basics page.